A country home of the future

When you think of a country home your mind usually wanders to a quaint little cottage with white trimmings. Well this country home in Switzerland is the exact opposite! This country home is as modern as they come, with a black and white color scheme and super sleek home features. Large windows open up the home to the outdoors and allow an incredible amount of light to brighten this home of the future.
From the spacious backyard with built-in barbecue to the wrap around balconies on the upper two levels, this home is all about luxury and comfort. The architects at MEIER ARCHITEKTEN have really outdone themselves in creating a gorgeous home that is both modern and homey.
This home is not only large in size but also features a beautiful and spacious backyard. The two-story home is located in a busy neighborhood but you wouldn't think it as it looks like it stands alone in the countryside. One of the most striking features of the home is that it is almost entirely covered in windows, allowing for a lot of natural light to flow through the home. The upper level also features a wrap around balcony, perfect to overlook the yard. The garden, below, features a beautiful built-in stone fire place located just behind the wooden patio. A table fit for eight and an outdoor seating area makes this home a great place to do some backyard entertaining during the warmer months. Just peeking through, on what seems like the roof of the home, is actually another outdoor area located on the upper level providing another way to enjoy the outdoors.
A bright and spacious living room opens up to the outdoor area and lets in the warm summer breeze. The interior designers of the home have chosen a theme and it's black & white. The stark white walls are offset by the darker hardwood floors and black colored furniture that is seen in this space. A few ferns adorn the space and bring the luscious greenery from the outdoors to the interior of the home. The style of the home is very minimal, with almost no decoration, except for a book or candle here or there. The curve legs on the coffee table also offer a break from the rigid lines of the modern furniture that we see both inside and outside of the home.
This kitchen is like something out of the future. The cabinets appear to levitate off the ground and are ultra sleek. The black wood of the cabinets and island match the black and white theme of the house while the cabinet handles pull from the stainless steel appliances in the room. The same hardwood floor from the living room can be seen here, offering a striking contrast to the black wood. Large floor to ceiling windows, as seen in other rooms of the house, play an important role in providing light for this space.
The focal point of the home is definitely the kitchen island. This piece features a visually interesting structure, the lower piece has an abundance of storage, perhaps for heavier countertop appliances such as a bread machine or stand mixer. The recessed section can be used with a couple of stools for a place to sit and have a quick bite to eat. This island is also home to the glass electric stovetop, which is almost invisible here! A super sleek electric range is the perfect way to add more counter space to your kitchen. Once again this piece follows the same black & white theme and uses the same wood as the other cabinets.
Nothing says luxury like a large tub, and that's exactly what this bathroom features! This space takes a bit of a break from the black & white of the rest of the home, but not completely! The floating sink vanity, which is home to a slanted trough sink with two faucets, is made of a darker wood color, similar to the hardwood floors in the rest of the home. And rather than having hardwood floors here, the designers have opted for a dark slate tile. The tub is also housed in a black casing to keep with the black & white theme. This bathroom also looks out to a small garden through a window that expands from floor to ceiling, giving the whole space a zen-like feel which puts you at ease.