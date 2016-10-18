A country home of the future

When you think of a country home your mind usually wanders to a quaint little cottage with white trimmings. Well this country home in Switzerland is the exact opposite! This country home is as modern as they come, with a black and white color scheme and super sleek home features. Large windows open up the home to the outdoors and allow an incredible amount of light to brighten this home of the future.

From the spacious backyard with built-in barbecue to the wrap around balconies on the upper two levels, this home is all about luxury and comfort. The architects at MEIER ARCHITEKTEN have really outdone themselves in creating a gorgeous home that is both modern and homey.