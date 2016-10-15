Your browser is out-of-date.

20 facades in 3D that will inspire you to design your dream home

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
Casa 0316., Lozano Arquitectos Lozano Arquitectos Modern Houses Concrete
Today we will look at the 3D rendering of house facades. It is a common  and extremely helpful tool used by architects and professionals to map out what your home will look like. It is more than a blue print, you can add texture, color, lights, and even animate people. homify is giving you 20 ideas for your next plan, if it is your first house build or that dream house that you always wanted. Shall we? 

1. Open Garage

homify Minimalist house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Common with warm countries, this style open garage, leads you straight from the street to your house. Once you are parked, only a door will separate you from your house. 

2. Windows

homify Modern Houses White
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a great way to get in the most of sunshine in your home.

3. A Garden

CASA CELAYA, Tectónico Tectónico Modern Houses
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

What an entrance this will make! You have automatically your yard and entertaining area welcoming you.

For more entrances ideas check out this ideabook: 15 Ways to Make a Dramatic Entrance

4. Materials

Casa Paraiso, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern Houses
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

Another great thing about the 3D rendering of this facade is that you can see the different types of materials you can use and how it will look. 

5. Modern

CASA BALCONES, Tectónico Tectónico Modern Houses
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

Is it a museum? Nope! Maybe your next home.

6. Levels

Casa Camacho, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern Houses Concrete Multicolored
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

With the 3D rendering you can see exactly how different levels will play out for your house plans.

7. Below street level

Casa Camacho, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern Houses Wood Wood effect
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

Depending on where you live and the structure of the plot you are planing to build, this is a great opportunity to maximize your space and make your house discreet.

8. Colours

Casa R08, Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Modern Houses
Rotoarquitectura

Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura

Another great tool about planning your house with an expert and a computer is that you can see how colors will take shape.

9. Boxy

CaSA LINDA VISTA Design Process, CoRREA Arquitectos CoRREA Arquitectos Modern Houses
CoRREA Arquitectos

CoRREA Arquitectos
CoRREA Arquitectos
CoRREA Arquitectos

Another great example of blending an industrial-like house to its environment.

10. Different materials

Privada Residencial, Estudio 289 Estudio 289 Minimalist house
Estudio 289

Estudio 289
Estudio 289
Estudio 289

Much like house number 4 on our list, here you have 4 types of materials.With this facade design you can see the mix and match of wood, glass, stone wall, and concrete. 

11. Balcony and Terrace Space

Casa Meseta , Grow Arquitectos Grow Arquitectos Modern Houses
Grow Arquitectos

Grow Arquitectos
Grow Arquitectos
Grow Arquitectos

This by far is our favorite! We think that the outdoor space should be maximized to perfection, this is the ultimate dream terrace, just look at the size of that thing! 

12. A Clean Facade

Casa 0316., Lozano Arquitectos Lozano Arquitectos Modern Houses Concrete
Lozano Arquitectos

Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos

The cacti are manicured to perfection with the use of wood and concrete, almost like an desert oasis dream.

13. Security

Casa de Campo MM, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern Houses Concrete Grey
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

For those who are worried about security but don't themselves want to close themselves off with fences, this is a great solution. 

14. More Security

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here is another example of security, although the house has plenty of visible windows it is secured with a see through gate. The facade is not boxed off and outsiders can look in as you can look out. 

15. Concrete

Fachada MG-Ceibas-87, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern Houses Slate Beige
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

Another fantastic example of a city facade, concrete on concrete, but with different textures. 

16. Accent Lighting

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern Houses
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

With the right lights you can make anything a feature. In this example the lights are featuring the garage and the entrance. 

17. Futuristic

CASA-ME, CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion Modern Houses Concrete White
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion

CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion

This is probably the ultimate example of how a 3D rendering can work to your advantage. Be unique, try something different!

18. The Facade with everything

Casa Mr, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist house
21arquitectos

21arquitectos
21arquitectos
21arquitectos

It has an open garage, a balcony, a front garden, all in one magnificent structure. 

19. Compact

Casa Manzano, Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Minimalist house White
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

An example of a compact modern house that features one garage space in a two story building.

20. It's not a home, it's a lifestyle.

Casa en Sierra Andina, Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Minimalist house White
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

We finish our tour of 3D facades here. If you liked what you have seen, try this ideabook: 8 Small Houses with Grand Entryways

