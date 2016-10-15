20 facades in 3D that will inspire you to design your dream home

Today we will look at the 3D rendering of house facades. It is a common and extremely helpful tool used by architects and professionals to map out what your home will look like. It is more than a blue print, you can add texture, color, lights, and even animate people. homify is giving you 20 ideas for your next plan, if it is your first house build or that dream house that you always wanted. Shall we?
Common with warm countries, this style open garage, leads you straight from the street to your house. Once you are parked, only a door will separate you from your house.
What an entrance this will make! You have automatically your yard and entertaining area welcoming you.
Another great thing about the 3D rendering of this facade is that you can see the different types of materials you can use and how it will look.
With the 3D rendering you can see exactly how different levels will play out for your house plans.
Depending on where you live and the structure of the plot you are planing to build, this is a great opportunity to maximize your space and make your house discreet.
Another great tool about planning your house with an expert and a computer is that you can see how colors will take shape.
Another great example of blending an industrial-like house to its environment.
Much like house number 4 on our list, here you have 4 types of materials.With this facade design you can see the mix and match of wood, glass, stone wall, and concrete.
This by far is our favorite! We think that the outdoor space should be maximized to perfection, this is the ultimate dream terrace, just look at the size of that thing!
The cacti are manicured to perfection with the use of wood and concrete, almost like an desert oasis dream.
For those who are worried about security but don't themselves want to close themselves off with fences, this is a great solution.
Here is another example of security, although the house has plenty of visible windows it is secured with a see through gate. The facade is not boxed off and outsiders can look in as you can look out.
Another fantastic example of a city facade, concrete on concrete, but with different textures.
With the right lights you can make anything a feature. In this example the lights are featuring the garage and the entrance.
This is probably the ultimate example of how a 3D rendering can work to your advantage. Be unique, try something different!
It has an open garage, a balcony, a front garden, all in one magnificent structure.
An example of a compact modern house that features one garage space in a two story building.
