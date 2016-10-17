5 small and fashionable kitchens

In today's design era, less is more. More and more people are moving to smaller homes for a number of reasons, higher costs being the biggest one. Smaller homes mean less expensive maintenance costs and less space to worry about. Though you might think having a smaller kitchen would pose more problems, the technology we have today solves a lot of the worries surrounding small homes and kitchens.
Below are five small and stylish kitchens that prove less is more. You can have your cake and eat it too!
Nothing says fun like bright pops of color throughout your space. To keep your kitchen feeling large, keeping the paint color white is a great idea. It creates a sense of space but can also be a bit sterile. Adding pieces and features in your kitchen that are bright and colorful will break up this white and also create a fun environment! This kitchen features a colorful tile backsplash under the stainless steel range hood which also complements the dark blue accent wall that divides the kitchen and dining area. The dining area also features the trendy Eames style chairs in various colors to add some color to the space. A few quirky art pieces in the space complete the look and make for a beautiful and unique kitchen!
Most small homes feature open floor plans which is a great idea to increase the sense of space. Opening your kitchen to the rest of the home provides an open and inviting feel to the rest of the home. Adding pendants throughout the unified spaces ties all the rooms together and also gives you more control on how to light this space. This gorgeous kitchen brings the wood from the ceiling and floors to the butcher block countertops, to tie in the spaces. The kitchen overlooks the dining area and living room and features sleek stainless steel appliances. A small stove with only two burners provides enough room for cooking without taking up too much counter space.
When you're tight on space but don't want to sacrifice your wants, you must make a compromise. In the case of small apartments, placing the kitchen in the middle could be that compromise. This home features a kitchen right in the middle of the living area which is also home to the home office and two corridors which lead to other parts of the home. It might seem odd but it's actually very clever and a great way to make everyone happy. This kitchen uses an island to anchor and divide the kitchen from the other spaces, which also provides a nice little space to put a dining table. As long as the planning goes well, a kitchen in the middle of a living space won't be a problem for anyone!
Many kitchens seem to be a mismatch of colors and styles which can make it feel cramped and cluttered. Choose a theme for your kitchen, whether it's French country, modern, or simply choosing a prominent color. This kitchen features a blue-gray wood for all the cabinets that unifies the space. From the floors, to the cabinets, to the some of the countertops wood is prominent in this kitchen, though all are different colors. Keeping with a theme will create a beautiful kitchen that feels like it was designed with a purpose.
One of the most important elements in a small home is to keep spaces as clutter-free as possible. Clutter makes a room feel much smaller and cramped than it is. In a kitchen, the key is to keep the counters as free as possible of stuff and putting them in cabinets. Choosing sleek cabinets, even ones without handles, is an even better way to create a clean and sleek kitchen environment. Speaking of cabinets, utilize as much overhead space as possible to maximize the amount of storage you have. Once again, choosing light colors opens up the space so creating an all white kitchen is great way to create a more expansive space.