An entrance is one of the first features of a home that people see. It's where they make their way up to the front door or the parking spot, so you want it to look impressive and inviting.

So many people end up simply leaving an entrance as it is, with a front door and some paving leading up to it, but this shouldn't be the case! An entrance is like the business card of your home. By adding a few details here and there, you can change the whole look and feel of this space, setting your home apart from every other home on the block.

Today, we are going to look at 15 fabulous entrances, designed by top professionals from around the world. As we explore them one by one, we will gather inspiration and motivation for our own home!

Let's take look…

Homes: 15 simple ideas that will make your entrance look beautiful!