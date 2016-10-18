15 planters that will be precious in small courtyards

Of late, traditional roles of home decor items & elements meant for “specific” home spaces have undergone a drastic change. Innovative ideas are being implemented & novel functionalities are being assigned to the different household items. Consequently, good old planters are being employed in spaces other than the garden as new roles are being explored. Landscape architects and interior decorators are opting for new styles to use planters for spaces like courtyards, patios and terraces, apart from gardens.

These spaces are more practical when they have a green area with your choice of plants, a manicured lawn and a ceramic/ stone floor space that provisions for some activity like pool, kids’ play area or simply a small outdoor lounge.

We present you with 15 ways in which planters can be used to adorn your small courtyards, patios, terraces, etc., wherein they may assume a multi-functional role as well!