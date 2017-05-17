Ideas for your home using artificial lawn

Bring some green into your home with these ideas!

For those of us who have big enough homes for gardens, terraces or balconies, it's very easy for us to have a green space where we can introduce nature into our home. We can plant trees, plants or flowers or have a neat, manicured lawn.

However, for those of us with smaller homes, it can be more difficult to have a dedicated green area. The other challenge that we may face is that we simply don't have the time to care for a garden, which means that we end up with a very run down and haggard looking garden that only hinders our home design.

We have the perfect solution for this! Today we are going to look at 7 ideas to decorate gardens with artificial turf. We will see just how easy and convenient it is to do so as well as how effective the end result is.

Let's take a look!