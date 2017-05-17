Your browser is out-of-date.

Ideas for your home using artificial lawn

Leigh Leigh
Césped Artificial Madrid Eurotuf
Bring some green into your home with these ideas! 

For those of us who have big enough homes for gardens, terraces or balconies, it's very easy for us to have a green space where we can introduce nature into our home. We can plant trees, plants or flowers or have a neat, manicured lawn. 

However, for those of us with smaller homes, it can be more difficult to have a dedicated green area. The other challenge that we may face is that we simply don't have the time to care for a garden, which means that we end up with a very run down and haggard looking garden that only hinders our home design. 

We have the perfect solution for this! Today we are going to look at 7 ideas to decorate gardens with artificial turf. We will see just how easy and convenient it is to do so as well as how effective the end result is.

Let's take a look!

1. On a small balcony

In this fabulous design, by professionals Studio Earthbox, we can see how artificial turf has been used on a small balcony to create a wonderful green space.

Combined with some pot plants and a wooden pathway, stepping out onto this space immediately transforms the home owners' little balcony into a magical, outdoor haven.

2. Use it outside

If you have the space for the garden but no time to maintain it, install artificial turf where the grass will be. Not only will you not have to worry about trimming, watering or maintaining, but it will look savvy, neat and chic all year round.

Remember that a green space enhances a facade, contrasting beautifully with the architecture.

3. The outdoor terrace

ecojardí

Spruce up your outdoor terrace or patio area by installing artificial turf as flooring. 

As we can see in this image, the green turf adds a new dimension to an outdoor living area, enhancing the modern furniture and sophisticated design. 

The only problem is that if you start to relax out here, you may never leave!

4. Lounging around

Cesped Artificial Eurotuft

Artificial turf is always a great materials to use around a swimming pool. Not only does it look gorgeous, but it is a material that is durable, non-slip and very comfortable under the feet.

Also have a look at what you should know before building a swimming pool

5. Merge with the real thing

Jardineria 7 islas

You can also integrate artificial turf into a real garden, with live plants, flowers and trees. 

In this image, we can see how authentic the artificial turf looks as well as how beautifully it works with the real trees and plants. 

You end up with a beautiful garden, for only half the work!

6. Add some decor

homify

Have some fun with your artificial turf, adding some fake flowers that bring some vibrancy and color to your garden space.

You can also use white stones or pebbles to create a wonderful contrast between the elegant green tones and the rustic materials. 

You can also pair artificial turf with a water feature or another garden feature to create a very stylish space! 

7. A strategic design

Cesped Artificial Eurotuft

In this image, we can see how you can create perfect shapes and clear designs with your artificial turf. 

If you choose to go this route, have some fun with it! Pair it with stones or pebbles to create a wonderful contrast of color and tones.

If you liked this ideabook, you'll love these 7 tips to a beautiful front garden.

Would you use artificial turf in your home? Let us know in the comment section!

