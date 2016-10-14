Your browser is out-of-date.

40 Great Ideas To Plan A Small Kitchen

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
Today we will concentrate on small kitchens and give you ideas on how to maximize your space. Just because the kitchen is small, that does in no way mean that you can't put some personality into it. Either using clever designs, color, light, we all love the kitchen! Modern or minimalist! We are sure this has been mentioned plenty of times here at homify: that the kitchen is the heart of the home. So with no further ado, let us check out these fantastic kitchen designs that will inspire in making yours more functional and stylish. Shall we? 

1. Maximizing your space with corner drawers

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

2. Neutral colors work best, but this white finish makes the room feel bigger

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Kitchen Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

3. Modern glass shelves

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Kitchen
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

4. Cabinets for storage

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Multitasking kitchen countertop into a corner office space

新松戸の家, 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 KitchenBench tops
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

6. Avoiding cluttering your work space by installing your appliances

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenCabinets & shelves
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

7. Integrate spaces for a practical solution

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

8. White finishing for the creation of space

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Kitchen
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

9. A pop of a bright color

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Kitchen Ceramic Red
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração

Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração

10. Use of lighting in the right spots

homify Kitchen MDF White
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Stick to the basic colors: black / white and stainless steel appliances

Apartamento DE, Arquitetura 1 Arquitetura 1 Kitchen White
Arquitetura 1

Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1

12. Built-in ovens to facilitate cooking

homify Kitchen Granite Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Using unusual colors to make the kitchen pop

Apartamento jovem casal, B+R Arquitetura B+R Arquitetura KitchenBench tops
B+R Arquitetura

B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura

14. Stylish, modern and simple

Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern Kitchen
Architrek

Architrek
Architrek
Architrek

15. A small but practical kitchen

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern Kitchen
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores

16. Plenty of work space and light

Remodelação T4 . Bairro de Alvalade, Lisboa, atelier B-L atelier B-L Kitchen
atelier B-L

atelier B-L
atelier B-L
atelier B-L

17. Rustic and small but extremely functional

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

18. Utilizing different size cabinets and inserting pop of colors

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern Kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

19. A closet kitchen!

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Kitchen Solid Wood Green
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

20. Extendable chopping boards

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

21. More example of where to place a pop of color

Gelbe Küche, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Kitchen
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

22. Classic use of material and color: wood and white

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern Kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

23. Minimalist and definitely cluttered

Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenLighting
Txell Alarcon

Devies Cook Company

Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

24. A kitchen full of personality

Apartamento Parque Butantã - 50m², Raphael Civille Arquitetura Raphael Civille Arquitetura Minimalist dining room
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

25. Practical and multi functional kitchen

Cozinha charmosa, Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Modern Kitchen
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign

Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign

26. Use of color and light is just about right in this kitchen

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

27. Countertops are clear, make the kitchen practical by elevating appliances

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

28. Making the best of the wall space by installing all appliances perfectly fitting the kitchen design

Cozinha, DecaZa Design DecaZa Design Modern Kitchen MDF Multicolored
DecaZa Design

DecaZa Design
DecaZa Design
DecaZa Design

29. Minimalist with a rustic charm by using wood as countertops

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

30. Corridor style kitchen, where everything is set against the walls

Campo Belo, Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design Kitchen
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

31. Modern furniture, colors and wallpaper

Projeto R9, Estúdio 12b Estúdio 12b Modern Kitchen
Estúdio 12b

Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b

32. Natural materials and neutral colors for rustic kitchen

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

33. Mosaic backsplash

COZINHA PEQUENA E CHARMOSA, Rachel Avellar Interiores Rachel Avellar Interiores Modern Kitchen Blue
Rachel Avellar Interiores

Rachel Avellar Interiores
Rachel Avellar Interiores
Rachel Avellar Interiores

34. Using every space available

Cozinha Apartamento C|L, Humanize Arquitetura Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura

Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura

35. Separating rooms with different flooring

COZINHA, ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA Modern Kitchen
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA

ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA

36. Clever masonry counter

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern Kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

37. Cabinets with curtains for homely atmosphere

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

38. Transparent counter base for a roomy feel

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern Kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

39. Rustic ambiance and DIY furniture

Apartamento A+D, Estúdio 102 Estúdio 102 Modern Kitchen
Estúdio 102

Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102

40. Modern meets rustic with these appliances and patterned wall and floors

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern Kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

For more ideas on making the best of your kitchen space check this ideabook out: 6 Ways to Maximize the Light in Your Kitchen

7 ways to make your home a happy home
Does your kitchen need to adapt some of these ideas? Let us know in the comment section!

