A small apartment that feels massive

In this day and age, city living is becoming more and more popular. More people are migrating into apartments for many different reasons, whether it's cheaper rent, better location, or that there's less cleaning involved. However, apartments seem to be getting smaller and smaller without a change in price. This just forces people to become more creative with their spaces and the results are stunning.

This small apartment is located in the Barra de Tijuca area of Rio de Janeiro and is a tiny 463 ft². But the architect, Carolina Mendonça, did an amazing job of making this small apartment look a lot bigger than it is. She has utilized the color white throughout the entire space to give the room a brighter and more of an open feel, thus creating the sense of expansiveness.