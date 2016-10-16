A crumbling home reborn

The before pictures in this article will make you sad for the house itself, but dry your tears, as the renovation work that was completed really turned this property around! Far from being left to degrade even further, this fantastic little London home was given the full revamp treatment to become a stunning urban haven of calm and amazing style! The building team in charge of this project certainly didn't mess about, so let's take a look at the amazing work that they completed!
Wow. At least in this picture you can see just how vital a renovation was! This room, being a little on the bijou side, really needs to be finished to perfection, or all the flaws will show up instantly. We have to wonder though, how DOES a hole in the ceiling just appear like that?
Amazing. You really don't need a huge bedroom in order to get a perfect night's sleep and this one is proof of that! With just enough space for matching bedside tables, a double bed and some fabulous wall art, we think this transformation wouldn't make the owner lose any sleep!
We really hate soggy-looking bathrooms, as we can smell the mildew, through the screen! Dank, dirty and with a serious damp problem, this bathroom wouldn't be anyone's port of call for getting clean or washing off the stresses of the day. How awful!
Now THIS is a bathroom! Stunning, beautifully finished and in a very on-trend color scheme, we wouldn't just be willing to pop in here for a quick brush of our teeth, we'd be happy to luxuriate and languish in the bath for hours on end! The use of space has just opened up this entire room and damp problem? What damp problem?
When your garden looks like this, what's the point in even having one? Garden space really is at a premium in London, with few houses having the luxury of access to a private patch of outdoor land, but even with that in mind, the rotting decking and joyless greenery here doesn't make us jealous!
We genuinely had to check that this was the same garden, as the transformation is simple amazing. A pretty patio, nurtured lawn and inch perfect borders have made this a truly covetable space, though would you ever want to leave the stylish interior? What a fantastic quandary to face!
