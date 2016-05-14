The ultimate rustic home

Located in the rural area of Perugia in Italy, a home in ruins was the starting point for architect Stefano Zaghini. These ruins were part of the archaeology site and the architects had to take special care with the restoration project. In order to fully understand the value and the time it took to restore this building, we should note that the rehabilitation project is one in which the purpose was to reintroduce splendor and soul into this home once again. The result is a contemporary residence which pays tribute to its rustic beginnings.

Join us on the journey through this spectacular home!