The warm prefab house: ready in 5 months!

The kitchen has a modern vintage quality thanks to the large standing clock and the shelves built within. The beige walls give way to a simple and modern dining arrangement in the middle of the monochrome kitchen which has slabs to hold the lighting from the ceiling. This may be a prefab house, but we are totally bowled over by its charm and gorgeous design.

If you loved this ideabook, we are sure you will enjoy reading this one too - The prefab house to win you over.