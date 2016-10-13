8 easy ideas for you to decorate your home entrance

Entrances create an impression in our minds before we leave the house and as we come home, so it's important to decorate them in a way that displays your sense of style, but also in a way that makes you feel comforted and welcome.

Today we will show you 8 home entrance decorating ideas that are both functional and innovative. Home entrances don't have to be cluttered with shoes, coats and other items; they can be spaces in our homes that serve a decorative purpose too. After all, it is the first thing guests see when they enter your home, so why not make them stand out!

Let's take a look at these 8 amazing ideas for decorating a home entrance.