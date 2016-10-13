8 easy ideas for you to decorate your home entrance

Entrances create an impression in our minds before we leave the house and as we come home, so it's important to decorate them in a way that displays your sense of style, but also in a way that makes you feel comforted and welcome.
Today we will show you 8 home entrance decorating ideas that are both functional and innovative. Home entrances don't have to be cluttered with shoes, coats and other items; they can be spaces in our homes that serve a decorative purpose too. After all, it is the first thing guests see when they enter your home, so why not make them stand out!
Let's take a look at these 8 amazing ideas for decorating a home entrance.
This entrance suggests a tranquil mental state. Everything is in balance and with the gentle lighting coming from the wall lamps positioned side by side. Along with the folded tray which is useful for keys and notes, everything has its place. The tray and small shelf are spots sure to not make you forget your most valued items.
When you enter the home, you are likely to want to put everything you are holding into a spot where you are not likely to lose it. From coats to shoes, to shawls, keys and jewelry, this design is practical and decorative.
In this practical design, as you enter or leave the home, you have enough space to leave all your shoes. This is great because shoes won't cause clutter in your wardrobe or dressing room, or in any other part of the house! What a great idea to have a separate room for shoes belonging to the whole family, not to mention how conveniently located it is.
Entrances can also add aesthetic value to a home. This entrance is completely functional; not only because everything is in its place, but also because it adds a decorative element to the house as you enter it. The bright pink chair and bright hooks are a charm to behold and look great.
Coat hangers are a must in any home entrance. You can go for a more traditional design or a quirky one, they are specifically designed to avoid the temptation of leaving your clothes in other areas of the home.
This model is dedicated to privacy because the cupboard hides your coats, hats and shoes behind a sleek black door which is located at the entrance of the home. The result is a chic and modern design that will make you feel special as you leave and return.
In this design there is a separate door which you enter as you step inside the home. The idea is to have a room which reminds you of a dressing room and which feels cozy and comfortable. You are free to put all your belongings there before you enter the home.
At this entrance there is a wall that is dedicated to artwork; from frames to small items to the block-shelves, it certainly doesn't feel cluttered or over-the-top. The design feels like it is a natural part of the wall and is there to make you feel uplifted and inspired.