8 Special Balcony decorations

A balcony is a highly prized asset of any home or apartment. Whether it’s big or small, a balcony lets you enjoy fresh air and soak in the outside view while you unwind with a cup of coffee perhaps. So why not add some extra charm and visual appeal to this space? And the best thing is, you do not require high-end tools, furniture or embellishments to adorn your balcony. A few design tweaks and a lot of creativity will help you achieve your goals. The festive and holiday seasons particularly calls for some fun ways to style your balcony so that you can make maximum use of the open space when you are entertaining family and friends. Follow these 8 tips to make the most of your balcony.
Spread some much needed cheer during the holiday season with plenty of painted wooden boxes and crates. Stow away the containers that bring you fruit and other supplies so that you can utilize them for this purpose. Use vibrant colours for shelves and leave the others bare with colourful upholstery to do the trick!
The railing or the wall of your balcony can be used to create an arrangement for seating, eating or even an artistic space. Use potted plants and a laminate surface for a table to add some personality to an empty wall.
Candles can spread a pretty glow in any space and the balcony is no exception. Use candles in large hurricane lanterns or pretty tea light holders to make a delicate and well-lit statement.
Use floor cushions and bean bags on colourful rugs to create casual seating. You can set these against the backdrop of a wall or trellis on your balcony or terrace for maximum effect.
A swing or a hammock will never go out of style in an open and outdoor space. Hang one from beams and rods or under a pergola for a cozy nook. You can try canvas or cloth ones as well as wooden or woven ones.
Take the cute quotient up a notch with colourful or single coloured bird houses that will create an interesting style in our balcony. Add bird feeders for constant company as you camp out in this space.
Add a modern and whimsical looking fireplace or barbecue pit to your balcony to create a fun and warm statement which will also keep you comfortable during the chilly months.
The lighting of any space is one of the most crucial style elements that can make or break the scheme of things. Add smart light installations to your balcony to up the charming effect and create a soft or dramatic statement, depending on your theme and mood. You can place large lighting slabs like these, or go for pretty fairy lights as well as lanterns for your outdoor space. Decide depending on the size of your balcony! Here are few more inspiring ideas - 10 Smart and Fashionable Garden Furniture Designs!