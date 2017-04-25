9 kitchen decor ideas for your home

The kitchen is the heart of a home and has the recipes to leading a happy and healthy life. This space is often considered as the nucleus of the home and must be treated as an integral part of the home. From beginning your day at the breakfast table to ending it with a warm home-cooked meal, the kitchen is the one room that brings the family together. Today, the kitchen is a place for socializing, thus, special attention must be paid while designing this space to make it a comfortable area to have wonderful conversations and bonding moments.
We have outlined nine exciting and innovative ways for you to build your dream kitchen. If you aspire to have a fun-filled cooking experience in your kitchen, give this room the look and space it deserves. Give yourself a stage to showcase your culinary skills by checking out the following kitchen designs.
This stylish kitchen is on point with its sleek design, modern appliances and attractive fittings. It is designed in a way to keep it clutter-free and organised, which is the trend now. In addition, it is easy to install, clean and maintain. This kitchen is here to stay and will never ever go out of style.
If you are into shapes and angles, then this is the design you should totally watch out for. The little diagonal space stands out, and the wall adjoining it looks beautiful. We love how the low dim colours gently illuminate the place. A simple lamp and small green plants will add to its neat look.
We love the minimalist approach used here. The classy white hues and the sleek furniture gives it a monochromatic looks, straight out of a minimalist painting. This opulent area exudes comfortable vibes and is perfect on the style quotient as well.
This kitchen speaks of comfort and simplicity. The perfect brown timber gives it a unique, ethnic style. The white rectangular tiles blend well with the timber and complements the light and fresh air entering through the windows on the side wall. This is a perfect setting for a perfect kitchen.
Thinking outside the box, the designers have come up with this smart, delightful kitchen look. The backsplash chalkboards are perfect for the kids to hang around while you work. We love this innovative idea of bringing style with comfort, but with an added zing to it. The choice of dark brown wooden cupboards with the white sleek base stands out to give it a modern look.
Here, the designers have made the best use of the space allotted for the kitchen. They have used the space optimally to create something magical. With just a cupboard as part of the décor, they have still managed to create a fully fledged kitchen with all the appliances needed. Well, that’s a job well done!
Well doesn’t this look just amazing? We love how the designers have incorporated a science lab theme here. Who wouldnt want to experiment with different dishes here? The center table looks inviting and has a wonderful seating arrangement for all your family members. A playful kitchen is what you need in the end, right? Go and explore this look right now!
This is perfect when you have small and thin corridors. The designers have very cleverly made the best use of such a space and have given the kitchen an edgy look with all the amenities and comfort. The kitchen is equipped with convenient storage options, with elegant tucked-away shelves and pull-out drawers. The white finish with the overhead lights enhances the overall brightness of the kitchen.
We personally love the style of this kitchen. It is chic and comfortable. We love the idea of a small beautiful dining table in the kitchen area, where one can have a nice family breakfast. The designers have opted for maximum storage even for a one wall kitchen. The grey colored wall is a sheer piece of art. We totally love the casual and informal dining vibes coming out of here.