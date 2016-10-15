Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Small home, big style

press profile homify press profile homify
33평형 모던 아파트 인테리어, 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 Modern Living Room Grey
Loading admin actions …

356 ft² doesn't seem like a lot of space and that's because it isn't, especially for a home. However, this small space packs a big punch with minimal space! The designers of this home knew very well how to incorporate all the necessities into a small space, without making the home feel too cluttered. This small Korean apartment has been designed in a modern and minimal way making the home feel bigger than it is.

Inside this home, you will find everything you need, from a spacious living room, to home office, a dining area, kitchen and even a bedroom. You would never think that you could fit all of these spaces into such a small area but alas the impossible has been done. Let's take a closer look at this modern tiny apartment.

A pop of color greets you

33평형 모던 아파트 인테리어, 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

The minute you walk into this tiny apartment, you are instantly greeted with a warm glow and a bright blue door. If that doesn't say Welcome then I don't know what does! This small entryway even features a small built-in shelf with a light for you to store your keys, wallet, or any other small items that are usually kept by the door. This gives you the same use as a hallways table would but without the added piece of furniture to take up space. A key element in small spaces is making use of underutilized spaces, such as bare walls. The blue door is a welcome pop of color to the fairly neutral color palette throughout the home and adds a fun element to the space.

The spacious living area

33평형 모던 아파트 인테리어, 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 Modern Living Room Grey
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

You would think that a small apartment wouldn't have the space for a living room but this assumption is wrong! This home has a lovely gray sofa that can easily fit three people and a large open space right in front of it. Once again, the designers have utilized the empty wall space by adding a built-in shelf next to the sofa, adding a bit of storage. The dark hardwood floor contrasts nicely to the light blue walls and adds a depth and dimension. This living room even has enough space for a small desk that can be used for working or even extra seating when entertaining.

The home office

33평형 모던 아파트 인테리어, 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 Modern Study Room and Home Office
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

You thought the desk in the living room was the home office? Well boy did the designers fool us! The extra room in the house has been converted into a home office and guest room. The desk, similar to the one in the living room, is nestled under a beautiful wood shelf. This space was created for a more private and quiet space to get work done, rather than in the living room with the TV. Behind the desk we can see a large platform with a few pillows on it, this can easily be used as a bed when guests arrive, with either a regular mattress or air mattress. When guests are not around, the space is great to sit back and enjoy the space or even work when you get bored of the desk.

The heart of the home

33평형 모던 아파트 인테리어, 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 Modern Dining Room
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

This kitchen appears small but has everything you need in a modern home. The L-shaped counters under the window provide plenty of workspace as well as the small island which juts out from the wall in front of it. This small kitchen has enough storage for a kitchen twice its size with an incredible amount of storage space underneath the counters and a row of cabinets to the left of the fridge! The dark subway tile backsplash and the gray cabinets make the space feel more uniform and allow certain pieces in the room pop, such as the window. The dining area in the home is a simple wooden table against the wall with a couple of chairs, all you need in a small home built for two!

A bathroom for two

33평형 모던 아파트 인테리어, 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 Modern Bathroom
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

This bathroom, though on the small side, is perfect for a couple. Two round hanging mirrors are illuminated by two pendants above, also shedding light on the rest of the space. The vertical subway tile is a fresh change from the traditional horizontal and makes the space feel bigger. One sink is more than enough for this bathroom, leaving the rest of the countertop available for other uses. The light hardwood cabinets underneath match nicely with the white tile and also provide a great bit of storage for this small bathroom.

The simple bedroom

33평형 모던 아파트 인테리어, 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 Modern Bedroom
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

Minimal design doesn't have to mean uncomfortable and this bedroom proves it! The elevated mattress features luxurious bed linens and plush pillows, the perfect setup for a good night's rest. The two sconces near the bed also produce a warm glow to give the room adequate lighting without being too harsh. The wood paneled walls match the hardwood flooring to give the room a minimal and uniform look. Blackout shades allow the homeowners to sleep a little bit longer on the weekends by blocking out the sunshine.

8 Special Balcony decorations
Do you have a small home? Take some ideas from this apartment!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks