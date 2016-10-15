Small home, big style

356 ft² doesn't seem like a lot of space and that's because it isn't, especially for a home. However, this small space packs a big punch with minimal space! The designers of this home knew very well how to incorporate all the necessities into a small space, without making the home feel too cluttered. This small Korean apartment has been designed in a modern and minimal way making the home feel bigger than it is.

Inside this home, you will find everything you need, from a spacious living room, to home office, a dining area, kitchen and even a bedroom. You would never think that you could fit all of these spaces into such a small area but alas the impossible has been done. Let's take a closer look at this modern tiny apartment.