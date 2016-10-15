Small home, big style

356 ft² doesn't seem like a lot of space and that's because it isn't, especially for a home. However, this small space packs a big punch with minimal space! The designers of this home knew very well how to incorporate all the necessities into a small space, without making the home feel too cluttered. This small Korean apartment has been designed in a modern and minimal way making the home feel bigger than it is.
Inside this home, you will find everything you need, from a spacious living room, to home office, a dining area, kitchen and even a bedroom. You would never think that you could fit all of these spaces into such a small area but alas the impossible has been done. Let's take a closer look at this modern tiny apartment.
The minute you walk into this tiny apartment, you are instantly greeted with a warm glow and a bright blue door. If that doesn't say
Welcome then I don't know what does! This small entryway even features a small built-in shelf with a light for you to store your keys, wallet, or any other small items that are usually kept by the door. This gives you the same use as a hallways table would but without the added piece of furniture to take up space. A key element in small spaces is making use of underutilized spaces, such as bare walls. The blue door is a welcome pop of color to the fairly neutral color palette throughout the home and adds a fun element to the space.
You would think that a small apartment wouldn't have the space for a living room but this assumption is wrong! This home has a lovely gray sofa that can easily fit three people and a large open space right in front of it. Once again, the designers have utilized the empty wall space by adding a built-in shelf next to the sofa, adding a bit of storage. The dark hardwood floor contrasts nicely to the light blue walls and adds a depth and dimension. This living room even has enough space for a small desk that can be used for working or even extra seating when entertaining.
You thought the desk in the living room was the home office? Well boy did the designers fool us! The extra room in the house has been converted into a home office and guest room. The desk, similar to the one in the living room, is nestled under a beautiful wood shelf. This space was created for a more private and quiet space to get work done, rather than in the living room with the TV. Behind the desk we can see a large platform with a few pillows on it, this can easily be used as a bed when guests arrive, with either a regular mattress or air mattress. When guests are not around, the space is great to sit back and enjoy the space or even work when you get bored of the desk.
This kitchen appears small but has everything you need in a modern home. The L-shaped counters under the window provide plenty of workspace as well as the small island which juts out from the wall in front of it. This small kitchen has enough storage for a kitchen twice its size with an incredible amount of storage space underneath the counters and a row of cabinets to the left of the fridge! The dark subway tile backsplash and the gray cabinets make the space feel more uniform and allow certain pieces in the room pop, such as the window. The dining area in the home is a simple wooden table against the wall with a couple of chairs, all you need in a small home built for two!
This bathroom, though on the small side, is perfect for a couple. Two round hanging mirrors are illuminated by two pendants above, also shedding light on the rest of the space. The vertical subway tile is a fresh change from the traditional horizontal and makes the space feel bigger. One sink is more than enough for this bathroom, leaving the rest of the countertop available for other uses. The light hardwood cabinets underneath match nicely with the white tile and also provide a great bit of storage for this small bathroom.
Minimal design doesn't have to mean uncomfortable and this bedroom proves it! The elevated mattress features luxurious bed linens and plush pillows, the perfect setup for a good night's rest. The two sconces near the bed also produce a warm glow to give the room adequate lighting without being too harsh. The wood paneled walls match the hardwood flooring to give the room a minimal and uniform look. Blackout shades allow the homeowners to sleep a little bit longer on the weekends by blocking out the sunshine.