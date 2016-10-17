Inspired Makeover ideas for this Family Home

Renovation jobs breathe a new life into dull, dreary and lackluster settings. Very often, abandoned and deteriorating factories & warehouses are given a face-lift to transform them into habitable spaces. One such remodeling project was undertaken by Beriot, Bernardini Architects, wherein they converted the previously disused and crumbling neglected factory building into a beautiful modern home. The elegant new pad boasts of a tasteful artistic essence in a modish fashion.

Let us have a peek into how these professionals made this space into a smart & engaging design that offers cozy comfort wrapped in current style with an aesthetic flavor.