18 staircases with stone and water gardens, spectacular!

Today we have a treat for you, we will be looking at not only staircases but the added gem of having a manicured garden that is located underneath it. Usually these are synonyms to large houses that cater big spaces, but today, we will show you 18 different examples of how this can be achieved under any type of house and stairs, maximizing that usually empty space. The designer's here have created dream like ideas, tiny oasis, water features, simplicity but all with one common goal; offering tranquility and features that you would normally see outside the house, now they are in.

So follow us on this countdown, shall we?