18 staircases with stone and water gardens, spectacular!

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
Today we have a treat for you, we will be looking at not only staircases but the added gem of having a manicured garden that is located underneath it. Usually these are synonyms to large houses that cater big spaces, but today, we will show you 18 different examples of how this can be achieved under any type of house and stairs, maximizing that usually empty space. The designer's here have created dream like ideas, tiny oasis, water features, simplicity but all with one common goal; offering tranquility and features that you would normally see outside the house, now they are in. 

So follow us on this countdown, shall we?

18. Adding a tree inside

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
17. Simple and straight forward, glass balustrades and smooth pebbles

Traumwohnzimmer, LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern Living Room
16. A smooth stone area that matches the color scheme of the house.

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Stairs
15. A little adventure path, round shaped stones on top of a stream of water and smooth pebbles

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
14. A bigger tree if you have the space!

Proyecto Arquitectónico " Casa XC03" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
13. Adding some lights to enhance the visual effect of the perfectly manicured garden

Paseo 130, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
12. Stairs with glass balustrades in which you can use to look down into the water feature

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
11. A water feature that pulls all the stops, flowing and creating a dream like effect

Casa Mr, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
10. Space being maximized with a little garden and beautiful flowing steps

CASA VENTURA M22, SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
9. Water feature and pebbles make this staircase another dream like design

Casa Colomos, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
8. Stairs as a room divider, notice how this was done separating a sitting area and the very functional garden

OFICINA MATATENA, Desnivel Arquitectos Desnivel Arquitectos Office spaces & stores
Be sure to take a look at our vast range of professionals here on homify, including interior designers.

7. Adding a piece of art with your garden, why not?

Residencia AC, Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
6. Using different color pebbles to brings other features to life

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
5. A mini cascade creating a pleasing asthetic and adding a calming sound to the house

DEPARTAMENTO SANTA FE, Capitel Arquitectura Capitel Arquitectura
4. Adding green to neutral colors makes all the difference

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
3. Modernity meets minimalism

Solares 132, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
2. Small spaces can just be as chic and modern if you have the right design

Suneja Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
1. Industrial design at its best, and that added green wall is just stunning, shall we say more?

The Wall House, guedes cruz arquitectos guedes cruz arquitectos Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
For more garden ideas check this ideabook out: 15 Big Ideas for Small Gardens

6 decor mistakes to avoid making in your entranceway
What did you think of this countdown? Number one is definitely our favorite! 

