7 ways to make your home a happy home

Your home is the place where you come to relax after a long day and to enjoy your free time. When you come home it should convey happiness and be peaceful in order for you to make the most of your time there. Creating a happy home doesn't mean spending a lot of money on expensive gadgets or building crazy rooms. A happy home is one where you can come home and enjoy the things you love the most.
Below are seven ideas that will help you create your happy home without breaking the bank. These simple ideas will change your home from a place you sleep to a place you make the best memories in!
Nature is a beautiful thing, so why not bring the outdoors in? Adding plants and flowers around the house not only improve the air quality but are also bright and colorful additions to any home. For those who don't think they can handle the responsibility of plants, choose ones that don't need to be watered as often such as cacti or succulents. Plants add an instant pop of color to any space as well as add a cheerful atmosphere. Plants are known to bring happiness to a home by making you calmer and more optimistic, contributing to your overall wellbeing. So let your spaces run wild with beautiful greenery!
No matter how big or small your home may be, there is always room for a space to call your own. Whether it's a fireplace, a crafting corner, or a comfy couch to watch TV, you need a space to unwind and do the things you love most. This little corner should reflect what you love most. If you're a writer, make a writing corner with a desk and your computer (or typewriter if you are going old school). Artists should have all their supplies at the ready so they can sit down and create whatever comes to mind. No matter what your passion is, create a space that you can come to and be yourself.
After a long day most people want to come home and zone out in front of the television. But reading has been proven to reduce stress, increase mental stimulation, improve memory retention, create a sense of peace, as well as a number of other things. Creating a small reading nook in your home, whether it's part of your cozy corner or a separate area, is a great idea to escape. Even if it's just a comfortable armchair in a corner with a small light, if you make a space in your home specifically for reading you will be forced to read more. Books can transport people to another world and help you forget about the stresses outside your home!
Sleep is the most important part of anyone's day. Studies have shown that people who don't get their seven to nine hours of sleep each night are at higher risks for diseases later on down the road. So why not make your bedroom as comfortable as possible. This means investing in a good mattress, it doesn't have to break the bank but definitely shouldn't be breaking your back! Luxurious bedding also doesn't have to come at a high costs, purchase bedding that is comfortable to you whether it's satin sheet, jersey knitting, or 300 thread count Egyptian cotton. As long as you are comfortable in your bed you will get the best night's sleep and wake up happy and cheerful every morning!
Lighting is another key factor in overall happiness. Harsh and sterile lighting creates an unwelcoming atmosphere and puts a lot of strain on your eyes. By simply changing your light bulbs for softer, yellow light you can instantly change the mood of your room and put yourself at ease! If you can't change the bulbs in your overhead lighting, try adding a few lamps around the rooms with yellow lights to create a softer mood in the room. Many small lights are a room also help to create an atmosphere and can be adjusted when you need only a couple on, perhaps for a movie, or the whole room light for a party.
An extremely important factor in creating a happy home is to keep it clean and tidy. This may sound like a contradiction because most people find cleaning to be stressful but living in an untidy home actually causes more stress. In order to keep a tidy home, first get ride of knick-knacks and items that just seem to take up space but serve no purpose. By starting out with an uncluttered space you will have less to clean on a regular basis. Now to the routine part, rather than cleaning everything at once try breaking up chores into smaller pieces to finish everyday. This will give you a sense of accomplishment everyday without putting all the pressure of doing everything at once, as well as keeping your home tidy and stress free.
Finally, bring a little music into your home for the ultimate stress relief. Music is known to increase endorphins and have a positive effect on a person's attitude. Whether you play an instrument or just enjoy, music will bring you the ultimate happiness in your home. For those who play, create a space to come home and practice your preferred instrument and let your stress flow through your music. Those who enjoy listening to music can also create a space where they can just sit and relax with their headphones on with no distractions. After a few minutes you will feel yourself decompress and destress, ready to take on the rest of your relaxation at home.