Shambles to Sassy: An Attic Repair Story

A loft or attic space is among the most versatile home spaces, with the possibility of being converted into anything- be it a private lounge, library, kids’ room, bed room or simply a storage space. Today let me walk you through a renovation job undertaken by France based home builders BCM, wherein an empty & untended attic space covering around 646 ft² was completely transformed into a space with playroom for kids as well as a family lounge.

We are also going to look into 3 other projects in which old empty lofts in private homes were made into beautiful bedrooms. Without waiting any further, let us take a look at these remodeling jobs that endorse amazing creativity and lovely design.