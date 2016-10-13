They renovated their apartment and added a new floor!

The home transformation that we present to you today is not only the result of the demands of the owners, but also of the professionalism and taste of the interior designers involved in the project. This study by A54insitu architects will draw our attention to the changes made in an apartment to give it a new-look upgrade. The images we have for you here are pretty detailed, and give us a great idea of the renovation process and the level of skill involved.

The house we have for you today is rather conventional and unpretentious. However, the young family who wanted to transform it, according to their needs, into a functional home which is also warm and welcoming. Let’s go take a look at this exceptional project!