An ultra modern home

Modernism has taken full form in this grand home located in Kiev, Ukraine. Everything from the neutral color palette to the sleek furniture, no expense was spared to create the ultimate modern home. When you get a look at this home you wouldn't imagine that it is located in the suburbs, the architects have created a gorgeous home fit for a modern family.

This large home features a massive living room which flows into the dining area, a super modern kitchen, and tropical-themed master en suite, just to name a few rooms. The designers at IQOSA have gone above and beyond in creating a modern home that still feels homey.