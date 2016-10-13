An ultra modern home

Modernism has taken full form in this grand home located in Kiev, Ukraine. Everything from the neutral color palette to the sleek furniture, no expense was spared to create the ultimate modern home. When you get a look at this home you wouldn't imagine that it is located in the suburbs, the architects have created a gorgeous home fit for a modern family.
This large home features a massive living room which flows into the dining area, a super modern kitchen, and tropical-themed master en suite, just to name a few rooms. The designers at IQOSA have gone above and beyond in creating a modern home that still feels homey.
This large living area is a sight to behold. Featuring one wall of floor to ceiling windows, there is plenty of light flowing into this gorgeous space. Two large, L-shaped leather sofas provide an incredible amount of seating to this space. A marble coffee table and two long marble tables behind the sofas bring a sense of elegance to the room while the charcoal shag rug adds a touch of luxury. The room centers around the three pendants hanging from the high ceilings which provide light to the room as well as a very interesting centerpiece for this space. The wall to the left showcases a massive TV along with a wall filled with storage cabinets to provide a sleek and minimal look to the room with no clutter
This incredible dining room is fit for royalty and luxurious feasts. The dining table fits an incredible number of people, eighteen total, definitely created for entertaining large parties. The table itself is very minimalist and allows the funky white pendants above to take center stage in the room. The chairs around the table also follow a minimalist approach with no armrests, except for the two at either end of the table which are a bit more ornate. The large floor to ceiling windows provide incredible amounts of light to this space along with the multi-leveled lamps above. The dining room and living room are divided by a single column which features a glass tank with jellyfish, adding an even more luxurious element to the space.
The kitchen is the heart of any home, but even more so in this home because it incorporates a few of the elements from the other rooms but in a simpler style. This gorgeous kitchen has the same wood paneling from the living room and dining room, tying the spaces together. The small dining area also takes a hint from the dining room with a simple round table and chairs but this time in burnt orange color. The kitchen is designed in a U-shape and features cabinets all along the walls, providing an incredible amount of storage for this space. The island also follows the sleek look of the room and provides even more work space in the kitchen.
What better way to unwind at the end of the day than in your own luxurious bedroom. The designers pulled out all the stops to make this a modern room with all the comforts. The bed features a plush headboard, great to lean up against while reading without becoming uncomfortable. The hardwood floors and the wood paneled walls are natural elements which add a touch of warmth to the space. This room also features large windows to allow plenty of light into the room. The designers wants to make the en suite feel more connected to nature and have added beautiful palm tree patterned photo behind the bed, which will follow into the bathroom later on.
This bedroom might not have a beach view but the view from the bed sure is stunning. This bedroom features a large TV, great for watching a movie under the covers on a cold night. There is also a very large reading area fit with floor to ceiling built-in bookshelves as well as a plush reading chair to dive deep into the stories. Soft back lighting illuminates the bookshelf and the ceiling giving a warmth to the room. The plush bed linens and pillows also add to the wonderful comfort of the space.
We've saved the best for last because this master bathroom is absolutely breathtaking. To the left, you can see a wall of lush green ferns, adding a natural element to the space as well as tying it into the bedroom. This is the only deviation from the modern theme that we see in the house, but it certainly creates a fresh atmosphere. The long floating vanity features two his and hers sinks along with two large vertical mirrors for each sink. The lighting throughout the space is provided by soft backlights emanating from all over the bathroom. The toilet area and shower are adjacent to each other and feature glass doors and a dividing wall between them. The shower area features a rainfall shower head, perfect to add that sense of luxury to the space. The large stand alone tub opposite the shower is the ultimate relaxation staple and pulls the whole room together.