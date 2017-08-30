Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Beautify your bedroom: 10 ways to make your bedroom stunning

Justwords Justwords
NOVE, MAT Latinamerica MAT Latinamerica Modern Bedroom
Loading admin actions …

A bedroom is often the space that is most ignored since it is mostly out of public view. However, it should be the exact opposite since this is the place where we recharge our engines. From comfortable to relaxing, classic to modern, minimalist to contemporary, we bring you here 10 great ways to turn your ordinary bedroom into something that is visually delightful. So dive right into this treasure trove of ideas with this tour!

Airy Vibe

Driftwood House, Golant Laurence Associates Modern Bedroom
Laurence Associates

Driftwood House, Golant

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

Try and place your bed to face a window or the doors leading out on to the terrace or balcony. This will give it a warm and bright vibe. Ensure that there is plenty of space between the bed and the window or door for an airy feel.

​Delicate Design

GRAND EUROPA, Design Group Latinamerica Design Group Latinamerica Modern Bedroom
Design Group Latinamerica

GRAND EUROPA

Design Group Latinamerica
Design Group Latinamerica
Design Group Latinamerica

The delicate touch always works wonders when it comes to lulling the senses into peaceful slumber. Use white and create accent walls with neutrals to give your room a cloud like appeal. And while you are at it, do not forget to add the sophisticated white lighting as well.

​Cozy Layers

PH Altozano, VODO Arquitectos VODO Arquitectos Modern Bedroom
VODO Arquitectos

VODO Arquitectos
VODO Arquitectos
VODO Arquitectos

Cozy layers make the room look luxuriously comforting. You can use solid colors and wooden panels as well as wooden flooring with accessories like quilts and pillows to make a cozy statement.

​Say it with Patterns

APTO PS, JAVC ARQUITECTOS S.C JAVC ARQUITECTOS S.C Modern Bedroom
JAVC ARQUITECTOS S.C

JAVC ARQUITECTOS S.C
JAVC ARQUITECTOS S.C
JAVC ARQUITECTOS S.C

The patterns in this room say it all. The gray and white patterned quilt is a trendy contrast with the gold hued subtle wallpaper and its classic patterns. The wooden furniture and golden lighting give it all a wholesome vibe. The vinyl colors and the stripes on the rug are also a good contrast.

​Open Spaces

NOVE, MAT Latinamerica MAT Latinamerica Modern Bedroom
MAT Latinamerica

MAT Latinamerica
MAT Latinamerica
MAT Latinamerica

Simplicity is the key to beauty and open spaces. The designers have kept this space open with patterns at the far end behind the bed. The rest of the room has a gray hue with a few pops of color and quirky touches. The bed is also a slim platform style that accentuates the simple feel. You can also use greenery to make quite a statement.

​Myriad Decorative Elements

Cotswold Cottage Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style bedroom
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

Cotswold Cottage

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

Use decorative elements like throws, art work, chairs, lamps and even baskets to create a soothing yet cohesive look. These decorative pieces should be chosen in keeping with the theme of the room. Try to keep a mix of textures and pattern, so it doesn't look too boring.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

White Bedding and Neutral Accessories

APARTAMENTO 10A GRAND EUROPA: una vivienda a 3 ritmos, NMD NOMADAS NMD NOMADAS Modern Bedroom
NMD NOMADAS

NMD NOMADAS
NMD NOMADAS
NMD NOMADAS

Use white linen and neutral beige and gray hued accessories with one solid color that will create a pop of style interest. The neutrals will create a fine balance between the white bedding and the vibrant accent.

​Lamps for Visual Interest

Diseño de Habitación Principal, Gabriela Afonso Gabriela Afonso Modern Bedroom Concrete Brown
Gabriela Afonso

Gabriela Afonso
Gabriela Afonso
Gabriela Afonso

Use a delicate looking lamp on a flat surface to create some visual interest. The nightstands as well as the shelves by the mirror can be the perfect areas for such touches.

​Luxurious and Subtle

Diseño de Habitación Principal, Gabriela Afonso Gabriela Afonso Modern Bedroom Concrete Brown
Gabriela Afonso

Gabriela Afonso
Gabriela Afonso
Gabriela Afonso

Use measured elements to create a look that is luxurious even as the subtle takes over. The colors can be subtle while the chandelier and the wallpaper can be a tad bit dramatic for some luxurious appeal.

​Light Installations

Proyecto Bello Monte , THE muebles THE muebles Modern Bedroom
THE muebles

THE muebles
THE muebles
THE muebles

Install lighting under the bed, behind the headboard, in the ceiling and behind the closet doors for a simple and stunning effect. Remember to always use soft and soothing lights for that dreamy effect and sense of warmth.

If you liked this ideabook, here is another one that you will enjoy – Simple ideas for a living room people will envy

6 amazing homes that you won't believe are prefabricated!
Do you think beautifying your bedroom will give you a better night's sleep? Tell us in the comment section! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks