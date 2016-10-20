600 ft² Of Design Perfection And Personality

The bright and cheerful style of this small apartment should put a smile on everybody's faces. The aesthetic of Cristiane Bergesch (of the architectural and interior firm responsible for styling this home) is optimistic, playful and infectious. It's also impressive the design team have created such a unique look in only a small amount of space. With only 300 ft² this home is split over two levels, which leaves many rooms pokey, awkward and difficult to furnish.

As we take a look through you will see how they have managed to make everything work. Actually more than that, they have made this home seem like it was built to look like it does. This property is charming, elegant and full of magical touches. So let's take a peek and discover some of them!