Bedroom ideas: 10 heavenly beds that are on cloud nine

Parents will attest to this: when you get the right amount of sleep you feel invincible, but if you have a restless night or are woken up constantly throughout the dark hours, the next day will be tough. The first step to getting a full night's rest is to have a comfortable bed in a quiet space to ensure as few disruptions as possible.

And even if you don't have a separated bedroom space, there are ways to make sure you can close yourself off from the rest of the house by using just a few smart design ideas. Today we take a look at 10 different bedroom designs, and ideas for amazing beds to inspire your very own heavenly bed. Imitate one of these beds and turn your dream of a deep sleep into a reality!