Interior Trend Minimalism: 7 Apartments That Make Minimalism Magnificent

The recent surge in popularity of Scandinavian style decor has also meant that more and more home owners are going for a more unstated and minimal look. But just like the Scandi trend, making a minimalist interior look good and not lazy, or unfinished requires a lot of skill.
There's a delicacy needed: furniture needs to make a statement, but the right one. They can be large, and bold, but also a bit restrained. No features should be too bright, or too dramatic. And there's definitely no room for eclectic tastes here. Knowing how to get the balance right can be difficult, so to help you understand where the line lies, we have gathered up seven apartments that do minimalism, and do it well. And here they are…
Another spacious living room that has the markings of an Italian design team (this time SMAG DESIGN). This one is warm and cozy yet elegant and supremely stylish. The focus here is on versatility and practicality, with every piece serving a function. One of the key principles of minimalism is to treat the space like a piece of furniture—the room is a feature in itself, and needs everything else kept simple to be shown off properly.
This living room is actually a part of a huge home renovation project by STUDIO P – LUCA PORCU DESIGN. Drawing on his Italian background, this designer chooses quality pieces that are simple yet elegant to furnish the room with. The curved wall is exquisitely made and adds the extra bit of pizzazz to the square space. And with the bursts of red around the room, this minimal living room feels lavish and expensive.
Using a background of white, LANGOLO HOME LIVING have turned this lounge into a statement of grandeur. Again, the furniture here is large and bold, but ties in with the overall harmony of the room. Pillars of textured copper, furniture in caramel and a couple of details in ochre print add a bit of personality. This home has it's own unique take on minimalism—it's a little bit retro, and a little but futuristic at the same time.
It's the sunken floor and incredible sofa in this space that makes it worth imitating. While the room itself is quite sparse—there is no artwork on the walls, the lights are barely noticeable, everything is in neutral tones, but all together, it still makes an impact. Details like the animal rug and those distinctive kitchen stools are the things that make a room magnificent and not monotonous.
If this room has any colour, it would go over the line and become too much. But because every surface and every piece of furniture is black or white (or marble), it works. If you want to get Minimalism right, you need to refrain from using all 'the tricks in the bag' so to speak. If you have an eye catching surface like this marble, everything else needs to be basic.
The refined lines and flawless geometry of this room make it stand out. The designers at RACHELE BIANCALANI STUDIO have an eye for shapes and forms, and this dining room/kitchen combo really proves it. When a space isn't dressed up or embellished, the proportions of a room have to be perfectly balanced and harmonious. For example, the dining room table is the perfect size next to the sliding glass doors, and the stripes on the rear wall match the shape of the kitchen cabinets.
And our final example of outstanding minimalism is this stylish and graceful living room furnished by BALTIC DESIGN SHOP. While it's important to use neutral tones and non-bright fabrics to get this style right, you can still have distinctive pieces. This long charcoal gray sofa is simple, sophisticated but not dull or unimaginative.
So while minimalism is restrained, paired back, understated and quieter than other styles, it doesn't have to lack character or personality. It's just in the details, and less blaring.
