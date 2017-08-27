Interior Trend Minimalism: 7 Apartments That Make Minimalism Magnificent

The recent surge in popularity of Scandinavian style decor has also meant that more and more home owners are going for a more unstated and minimal look. But just like the Scandi trend, making a minimalist interior look good and not lazy, or unfinished requires a lot of skill.

There's a delicacy needed: furniture needs to make a statement, but the right one. They can be large, and bold, but also a bit restrained. No features should be too bright, or too dramatic. And there's definitely no room for eclectic tastes here. Knowing how to get the balance right can be difficult, so to help you understand where the line lies, we have gathered up seven apartments that do minimalism, and do it well. And here they are…