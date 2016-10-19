Renovation: the home that went from ugly to unique

The hardest thing with any home makeover is turning a not-so-amazing space into something unique and memorable, without rebuilding anything. Knowing which original characteristics and design features of a building to keep, and which to get rid of is where the professionals excel at restoration and renovation. And the team at OAK 2000 have made that decision wisely in this compact apartment in Barcelona.

It's the things like the original wooden door frames and window frames that make this apartment a beautiful home, despite it's former state. The restoration team have preserved what makes this old home special, and exaggerated its other beautiful areas, like the tiling on the floor and balcony. They have revamped the interior without taking away the history of the place, which is a major accomplishment in itself.