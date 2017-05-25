Gallery of horrors: 24 deplorable decor mistakes!

We have all seen those homes that make us cringe and doubt the owners taste levels. You know the ones—living rooms that have too many sofas or chairs, in too many clashing colors, or the kitchens that are dark and gloomy without enough light, or worse still: kitchen windows with curtains. Actually, any net curtains anywhere in the house is bad news.

Or you may know someone who loves the idea of feature walls, but goes overboard and paints a horrible multicoloured mural that doesn't suit the style of the house. There is a fine line between trendy and too much, and unfortunately many people don't know the difference. Today we have collected 24 of the worst decor mistakes that you should never commit.

But taste is subjective and if you are happy with one or another things we have mentioned today, ignore us!

Take a look through and let us know your thoughts.