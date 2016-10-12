13 loft space ideas

When you think of lofts these days, you might be tempted to think about spaces in our homes which were used for centuries to store our belongings or things we no longer need. In some countries, lofts were considered to be 'servants' quarters.'

Lofts have come a long way, and the architects are making them into space which are fully usable, fully ventilated and completely light-filled. They can function as an additional bedroom, or a kids play room or even an entertainment room. On the other hand, they can be just thing we need to retreat to after a long day.