13 loft space ideas

Adams Morgan Loft, Hinson Design Group Hinson Design Group Modern Living Room
 When you think of lofts these days, you might be tempted to think about spaces in our homes which were used for centuries to store our belongings or things we no longer need. In some countries, lofts were considered to be 'servants' quarters.' 

Lofts have come a long way, and the architects are making them into space which are fully usable, fully ventilated and completely light-filled. They can function as an additional bedroom, or a kids play room or even an entertainment room. On the other hand, they can be just thing we need to retreat to after a long day.

1. Spoiled for choice

What could you do with an extra room? homify Rustic style bedroom loft conversion
Whether you are thinking about turning your house or apartment loft into another room, or are simply redecorating, you will agree that the loft feels like a bonus to any home. It is a space that has so much potential to be turned into a spectacular new abode.

2. Heavenly light

Wohnung mit Terrasse über den Dächern Berlins, loomilux loomilux Living roomSide tables & trays
In this image we can see what an important role light has to play in illuminating a loft. The loft is being utilized as another living room; it is a place of relaxation and entertainment. This loft is vibrant, bright and airy—and we have the windows to thank for it.

3. Retreat

Loft GK Architects Ltd Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
This loft is a place used for retreat and relaxation. Furnished with comfortable lounge chairs and plenty of space to move around in; it is the perfect spot for kids to play or for adults to relax in.

4. City loft

Dom w Bąkowie, MIKOŁAJSKAstudio MIKOŁAJSKAstudio
The slanted roof is part of the decor in this modern loft. The brick wall, as well as the light-colored furniture make it a space to retreat into for either work or study.

5. Contemporary style

Proyectos variados, JG Fotografia & Render JG Fotografia & Render
This contemporary loft apartment allows plenty of natural light in through the large glass doors. With furniture that appears polished and new, the light reflects the decor making for a bright and sunny space.

6. Light-filled

Adam Morgan Living Room Lighting Hinson Design Group Modern Living Room Lighting Design,Loft Lighting,Chandelier,Modern Lighting,Recessed Lighting,Industrial Lighting
Another example of a loft apartment, this room is the perfect example of lavish style, light and luxury. While the ceilings are high, the area is still warm and welcoming because the choice of warm furnishings like wood give it a homely feel.

7. Warehouse loft

Private House, Ni.va. Srl Ni.va. Srl Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
In warehouses where there is a lot of air space and high ceilings, the architects of this apartment have made use of all the space by installing another level on which there is a living room and entertainment area.

8. Extra space

homify Minimal style window and door loft conversion
Even if you have a small loft which you can turn into another room or a kid's play room, having windows which you can place some shades or curtains on can make all the difference in creating a room that is versatile. From a play room to a TV room, the possibilities are endless!

If you want more space saving ideas, take a look at this apartment that looks like it's doubled in size!

9. Open plan

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
In this open plan urban apartment, the whole space is profiting from the illustrious windows which fill the room with vibrancy. Loft style apartments have a lot of potential to be turned into innovative and contemporary homes.

10. Boutique loft

rénovation maison RR, planomatic planomatic Minimalist dining room
Modern apartments prize themselves on simplicity and functionality. In this loft apartment, the craftsmanship is in the design. Plenty of light and room to move, the beauty is in how well the wooden floorboards and white walls create a chic and boutique feel.

11. Outdoor loft

kitchen extension homify Modern Houses
Not all lofts are in the roof of houses. As we can see with this extension, the apartment has a loft that is both bright and airy, as well as closely connected to nature. It almost feels like a part of a suburban home, and not a loft in a busy city!

12. Innovative

LOFTY LUBELSKA, MIKOŁAJSKAstudio MIKOŁAJSKAstudio
This small home utilizes all the space it has by creating a visible new floor above its living space. It is a perfect example which shows us that you don't need much in a small home, just some creative thinking when it comes to home innovation.

13. Spare room

Loft Conversion London, ASE Construction Ltd ASE Construction Ltd Modern Living Room
In this image, the loft has been used as an extra living room. It is yet another example of the importance of light when it comes to making lofts into perfectly usable spaces.

What do you think makes a loft into a fully usable living space? Tell us in the comment section!

