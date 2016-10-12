A chic apartment fit for a young family

You are about to see a glorious modern apartment that is fit for a young family. Decorated in monochrome tones such as black and white, and drawing from chic inspirations, this home is both stylish and functional. The lighting is certainly not average, so be sure to pay attention to the way it is positioned; with the intention of bringing the best out of the furnishings and decoration.
Let's take a look!
When we said to pay attention to the lighting in this apartment, it is because we wanted to show you the innovative way in which light is used to bring the best out of the furnishings. Take a look at this vibrant kitchen for example. Not only are the hanging globes above the dining table innovative and interesting, there is light also along the back-splash on the kitchen wall and along the walls towards the hallway. The result: luminous and amazing.
The kitchen and dining room blend wonderfully with the rest of the home. The style is one that unifies and one in which black and white dominate. The light wooden flooring along with the gray and white walls are pleasing on the eye, creating a sense of easy elegance.
Just because the tone of the home is comprised of mainly monochrome colors, doesn't mean that the home lacks personality. Perfect for a young couple, the furnishings such as the luxurious sofa and comforting rug make it a home that is chic and showy, without compromising on the levels of comfort within the home.
The bedroom is slightly different to the rest of the home, in that it favors earthy tones and raw materials, such as the tiles on the wall. Again, light is a key feature in bringing out the best of the feature wall, whilst the bed spells out an unmatched level of comfort.
The interior decorators certainly put some serious thought into the decorative elements of this home, such as the bookshelf and art objects. On the one hand we have a bookshelf which acts as a mediator between the dining area and the lounge room, and on the other we have a large painting that is minimalist in its design. The wall art definitely stands out, as it is one of the only objects that adds a splash of bright color.
