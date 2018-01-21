Your browser is out-of-date.

24 simple ideas for a living room people will envy

Romantica Mansarda, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti
The living room is where you welcome guests, and it is the room that will make an impression about the home and somehow your identity, whether it be it by your book collection, music tastes or just the decor itself tells a lot about a person. But besides being a room for entertaining guests, it is your go to after work and most of us, lets be honest, the first place we really feel relaxed after a long day. So what we wanna show you today are ideas for you to enhance that space, making it stylish and comfortable for you to come home and enjoy a glass of wine with friends or just putting your feet up on the couch and catching up on your latest series. The interior designers had a ton of fun with these designs, we hope you do too! Shall we see what is waiting for us? 

1. Wall decal to enhance the neutral colors of the furniture

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern Living Room
2. Plasterboard to create different and useful spaces

Romantica Mansarda, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti
3. Natural light—do we need to say more?

private apt in Milano, StudioCR34 StudioCR34 Living room
4. Room divider—a glass door

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern Living Room
5. Furniture as a divider

LTAB/LAB/OPENSPACE, LTAB/LAB STUDIO LTAB/LAB STUDIO Modern Living Room
6. More furniture options on dividing the room

Casa E, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern Living Room
7. Modular wall system to make the best of your entertainment set up

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern Living Room
8. Opening up that wall space

casa PT, davide petronici | architettura davide petronici | architettura Modern Living Room
9. Multi functional shelving system

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Living room
10. Stylish TV Units like this one

Appartamento Residenziale - Brianza - 2013 - 01, Galleria del Vento Galleria del Vento Living room
11. Small living rooms use of light colors to make it feel roomier

Appartamento Torino Centro storico, Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Living room
12. Creating a window to connect rooms

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) Modern Living Room
13. Using Stone veneer as a feature wall

Abbandonare l'impronta tradizionale senza rinunciare ad un ambiente caldo e confortevole, AMlab AMlab Living room
14. Making your living room super comfy with a large stylish sofa

La casa di E&C, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern Living Room
15. Make the most of every corner

APPARTAMENTO PER UNA GIOVANE COPPIA, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern Living Room
16. Neutral / Light colors are great to create space and infusing it with pop of colors give it that extra design style

appartamento a rimini, bilune studio bilune studio Living room
17. A colorful rug also does the trick

Gaiole in Chianti, Toscana, Arlene Gibbs Décor Arlene Gibbs Décor Living room
18. Bold colors do well too

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Living room
19. Made to order furniture such as this beauty

Guest House, Pini&Sträuli Architects Pini&Sträuli Architects Modern Living Room
20. Fun and quirky shelves to create storage

Living room BRENSO Architecture & Design Modern Living Room
21. Lighting is key

spazio, luogo comune luogo comune Living room
22. Suspended pieces of furniture

E+P HOME, enrico massaro architetto enrico massaro architetto Modern Living Room
23. The 1970's are back in this decor

Relooking di una casa in un centro storico, Home Lifting Home Lifting
24. Plants and flowers adds a little bit of the outside inside

la casa serra, orlandini design sas orlandini design sas Living room
22 easy ways to make a small home bigger
What did you think of this list? Anything here you would incorporate in to your living room?

