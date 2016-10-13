This simple house in São Paulo is a dream for those who don't like to live in apartments

Today we are going to visit Brazilian city Jundiaí, located in the state of São Paulo, where architect professionals Vettori Arquitetura, have created a simple house that is perfect for those who don't like living in apartments.

For many of us, apartments lack the space that we need for all of our possessions. Where are we meant to store our cars, bicycles and skateboards? They can also limit us in terms of entertainment, not allowing us enough room for having guests over or hosting dinner parties for the whole family. What's more is that many apartments don't have gardens for fresh air and sunshine.

This is why we are bringing you an alternative today, in the form of this gorgeous little house.

As we explore this home today, we will see how beautiful and homely a practical and simple design can be, with more than enough room for every function. We will also see how effective an open plan design is, creating a spacious and expansive house that merges comfort with style.

Are you ready to take a look?