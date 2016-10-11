Take a tour of this elegant Washington DC home

This home in Washington DC is a project by interior decorators and designers RedBird Redesign. We can see a wonderful example of how a light and dark color palette adds sophistication and charm to the house as a whole. The home is filled with light and the contemporary furnishings which celebrate simplicity and elegance. Neutral tones throughout, and furniture that is not over-the-top, this home shows us that when the right details come together, anyone can achieve a refreshing and modern look in their home.

Let's take a look!