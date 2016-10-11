Take a tour of this elegant Washington DC home

This home in Washington DC is a project by interior decorators and designers RedBird Redesign. We can see a wonderful example of how a light and dark color palette adds sophistication and charm to the house as a whole. The home is filled with light and the contemporary furnishings which celebrate simplicity and elegance. Neutral tones throughout, and furniture that is not over-the-top, this home shows us that when the right details come together, anyone can achieve a refreshing and modern look in their home.
Let's take a look!
This kitchen is comprised of modern cabinets on both sides. It offers plenty of storage and looks chic and elegant in gray. The stainless steel appliances coupled with the strategic lighting and white walls make the kitchen appear shiny and sleek. The gray color imparts a classic and organized look to the kitchen, whilst the floorboards create a lovely contrast.
We can see that it really doesn't take much to inject elegance and sophistication to a modern living room. Picking the right furnishings which blend neutral colors with a touch of warmth is the key. The lounges and lounge chairs compliment the style of the room in which the fire place takes center stage. The crisp white lights on the ceiling, along with the natural light that flows into the room add a touch of subtle class.
This master bedroom is an absolute delight. It is adorned with minimal decor which makes the room feel spacious and elegant. The plush leather sofa, bed and two bedside tables along with the light gray rug is in perfect harmony. Plenty of natural light coupled with the neutral colors on the walls makes the room light-filled and vibrant.
This luxurious TV room takes comfort to a new level. The bright red rug works perfectly with the white sofa and neutral colored cushions. The small delicate lampshade creates a simple and cozy atmosphere. The whole room exudes comfort, while the lighting creates a perfect space for reading and relaxing.
The bathroom follows suit with the rest of the home. The blend of neutral tones with raw materials such as the matte wall which separates the two sections of the bathroom make it tasteful as well as functional. One side has the washbasin which comprises a wooden cabinet and spotless white counter, whilst the other side is home to the shower cubicle.
This part of the bathroom is private and comforting which is exactly what you would want in a bathroom. The shiny matte tiles, glass door and mosaic floor are in perfect harmony. The space lets in plenty of light through the rectangle window which is perfectly positioned above the elevated step that allows you to take a shower while sitting. The bathroom has all the comforts while being adorned in elegance.