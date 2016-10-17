4 Small lovable houses with loads of charm

Just like something out of a fairy tale book, these petite homes we are showing off today are adorable, charming and a little bit magical. If you aren't a fan of the humble house, then you will be after you take a look inside these ones.
Each full of it's own character and personality, these dwellings have that special something that makes them unique. And all four possess something you can't get in a large homestead or recreate in a spacious building. They are cozy, cute and captivating, and we are about to find out just how they manage to win our hearts over.
This idyllic little house built by MODULAR HOME is only 721 ft², but that is enough space for us to be head over heels in love with it. The exterior walls mosaic-ed with natural stone are rustic and rugged. The wooden beams, ceramic tiled roof and tiny windows and door complete the facade and give it a Gingerbread House feel.
And the candy-look continues on into the interior. All walls are lined with bleached wooden panels, running vertically, and the door frames and doors are in a darker, caramel wood. The ceiling is left as it was built, in natural wood with the foundation beams exposed. The result is something similar to a birthday treat made from sponge and chocolate cake. Simply delicious!
Our next featured home is this blush pink two storey flat with paved courtyard and groomed garden. This is something we like to favourably call 'Grandma Chic', meaning it has some retro stylings together with ounces of elegance. It fits right in place next to it's bricked neighbour apartment and is completed by the brown picket fence running along the front of the property. The back view from the house overlooks rolling hills and the idyllic view couldn't be more perfectly suited to this darling home.
Labels can also be misleading—so please don't think this home isn't contemporary or suited for a modern lifestyle. We can see by the kitchen, it has all the mod cons, including a large dishwasher, electric hob, hardwearing ceramic tiles, and classic wooden benches. The touch of blue in the corner and the patterned frieze running around the wall are a good indicator of the style throughout the home. Adorable patterns and quirky textiles play a big role elsewhere, making this a through-and-through endearing home.
This home built by Swiss architects LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG may be minimalist and polished, but that doesn't mean it's lacking in personality. The softly sloping roof of the top story gives it a cozy cave feeling, or maybe it's a playful allusion to a ship. Whatever the design inspiration, we can't get enough of this enchanting property. We bet you won't be able to either, especially once you see what's on the inside…
Again, we have another kitchen that is smart, sophisticated and stylish. High quality, durable materials are the focus, as well as a streamlined aesthetic. Cupboards are kept minimal, with grooves functioning as door handles. The bench is made from thin granite, tap hardware and kitchen accessories are made from stainless steel. And as in the rest of the house, there is plenty of light from large windows, reflected in highly polished surfaces. This home dazzles!
And the final small delight we are featuring today: this home for romantics, as imagined by AD HOC CONCEPT ARCHITECTURE. A little bit Parisian, a little bit nautical, but every bit the poetic charmer, this property will sweep you off your feet at first sight. Right from the red and white contrasting exterior, down to the fireplace column in the middle of the lounge, we love, love, love everything about this place!
With the elegant chairs in eye catching black and white striped upholstery, this living room draws you in. And with the delightful details like the coffee table that divides in two, it makes you stay. The walls throughout the house are kept white to let loud fabrics and vintage detailing stand out. This is one special home with many tiny, but incredible details—like the vintage portraits hanging in the bathroom. We can't get enough!
