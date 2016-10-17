4 Small lovable houses with loads of charm

Just like something out of a fairy tale book, these petite homes we are showing off today are adorable, charming and a little bit magical. If you aren't a fan of the humble house, then you will be after you take a look inside these ones.

Each full of it's own character and personality, these dwellings have that special something that makes them unique. And all four possess something you can't get in a large homestead or recreate in a spacious building. They are cozy, cute and captivating, and we are about to find out just how they manage to win our hearts over.