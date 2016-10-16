From terrible to tranquil: this renovation you have to see!

Creating a unique, relaxing and stylish home inside four walls is sometimes not so easy. But that's exactly what the team at COTA-ZERO have managed to do in this city apartment. Despite the low ceilings, and it's limited size, the architects have created a home that is luxurious, peaceful, pragmatic and bright.

They have paid attention to the details, used plenty of wood, and focused on opening up the space. So now, this city apartment is no longer the dark and gloomy dwelling it was before, but instead, a tranquil home for rest and rejuvenation. Sometimes we need the help of some talented professionals to work their magic and make a property live up to it's potential.