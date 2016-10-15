13 Closet design perfect for small spaces

More often than not, city apartments don't have enough storage space, and because of that, we need to get inventive when it comes to wardrobes, closets and extra cupboards. Architects and designers are coming up with innovative ideas on where to build extra storage, like underneath staircases, in an awkward corner space, or tucked away behind fake walls and curtains.

Today we have 13 great closet that are specifically designed for smaller spaces. Use them to inspire you to think creatively when solving your own storage problems. So let's take a look how easy it is to keep your clothes neat, tidy and organised.