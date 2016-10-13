Your browser is out-of-date.

6 decor mistakes to avoid making in your entranceway

Genista Jurgens
Progetti, info8258 info8258 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
It's true what they say: first impressions count, and you don't want to be making the wrong one. Especially when it comes to welcoming people into your home and showing off your personal taste. Today we are talking about some common mistakes people make when decorating entrances, landings, lobbies or hallways, and how to avoid making them yourself. 

An entranceway may be a small space, but it's one that matters. And not only for your guests and visitors, but also for yourself. The right colors and decor can instantly bolster your mood, or by having the right furniture, you can give new life to an unused passageway. Let's not underestimate the power of a great entrance, and take a closer look at how you can get yours right.  

1. Not enough lights.

Villaggio turistico Baia di Manaccora (Gargano), Angelo De Leo Photographer Angelo De Leo Photographer Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Angelo De Leo Photographer

Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer

Quite often hallways and entrances don't have natural light and can be too dark and dreary. So instead of walking into a dimly-lit home, take this opportunity to get inventive with artificial lighting and create a stunning entranceway. 

The lighting installed in the alcove of this bookcase is a great example of how to create an original feature that also creates a dazzling first impression.  

2. Not enough personality.

Interior Rendering, SolidART Digital Architecture SolidART Digital Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
SolidART Digital Architecture

SolidART Digital Architecture
SolidART Digital Architecture
SolidART Digital Architecture

When we first walk into a house, we not only want to be welcomed, but also to be impressed and get a sense of the owner's personal taste. To keep your entrance looking like a doctor's waiting room, choose furniture that has loads of character. 

Unusual chairs like this one are playful with a lot of personality. Hang your favorite piece of art on the wall—better yet paint something yourself. Or if you have children, get them to create something for you. Keep it personal and welcome guests into a lively home.  

3. Not using the right furniture.

Progetti, info8258 info8258 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
info8258

Progetti

info8258
info8258
info8258

This mistake is made mostly in hallways. In an area where space is limited, you need to choose furniture that is suited to the proportions. The narrow table in this colorful hallway is the perfect height, length and width. It's not too bulky that it will take up too much room, but it's weighty enough to have presence next the bright tones. 

Having a table in the hallway is a great idea for those people who like to stash odds and ends around the house. Or referring back to Mistake Number 1—it's a perfect spot for extra lamps to light up the way. 

4. Not keeping walls free.

Attico contemporaneo , cristina zanni designer cristina zanni designer Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
cristina zanni designer

cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer

Another common mistake is overloading walls with too many art pieces. If you do have a large collection of paintings, photographs, or mementos that you want to display, then try this alternative look from Interior Designer CRISTINA ZANNI

If you lean your pieces up against the wall you can easily move them around, keeping the decor fresh and fun. Or another option: the standing wooden display rack is perfect for showing off photo albums.

5. Not keeping enough space free.

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

How you use the space and which pieces of furniture you decide to decorate the space with, is always the most important thing to think about while decorating. It's especially true in smaller spaces. 

Just like the side table we saw earlier, a bookcase is an ideal piece to have in hallways, passageways or lobbies. Be careful to keep them either short, narrow, or in a lighter color to not dominate the space. Try not to clutter these spaces with chunky furniture as movement needs to be free and easy.  

For more tips on how to create stunning entrance ways, see these 15 impressive ones

6. Not using enough color.

Split - flexibles Regalsystem für jede Lebenslage, Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
Neuvonfrisch—Möbel und Accessoires

Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires
Neuvonfrisch—Möbel und Accessoires
Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires

Because hallways, landings and entrance ways are only used fleetingly, and at intervals (you would never spend too long in this area of the house), you can use bright colors, and even colors that clash. If you aren't a fan of loud tones, try some here and you won't regret it. 

Colors affect our moods and emotions, so use optimistic, cheerful colors like this hot pink and yellow combo shown off by NEUVONFRISCH. Arriving home to such energetic artwork would definitely brighten your day. 

An ultra modern home
Are you guilty of making any of these mistakes? Tell us your decorating tips below

