6 decor mistakes to avoid making in your entranceway

It's true what they say: first impressions count, and you don't want to be making the wrong one. Especially when it comes to welcoming people into your home and showing off your personal taste. Today we are talking about some common mistakes people make when decorating entrances, landings, lobbies or hallways, and how to avoid making them yourself.

An entranceway may be a small space, but it's one that matters. And not only for your guests and visitors, but also for yourself. The right colors and decor can instantly bolster your mood, or by having the right furniture, you can give new life to an unused passageway. Let's not underestimate the power of a great entrance, and take a closer look at how you can get yours right.