6 decor mistakes to avoid making in your entranceway

It's true what they say: first impressions count, and you don't want to be making the wrong one. Especially when it comes to welcoming people into your home and showing off your personal taste. Today we are talking about some common mistakes people make when decorating entrances, landings, lobbies or hallways, and how to avoid making them yourself.
An entranceway may be a small space, but it's one that matters. And not only for your guests and visitors, but also for yourself. The right colors and decor can instantly bolster your mood, or by having the right furniture, you can give new life to an unused passageway. Let's not underestimate the power of a great entrance, and take a closer look at how you can get yours right.
Quite often hallways and entrances don't have natural light and can be too dark and dreary. So instead of walking into a dimly-lit home, take this opportunity to get inventive with artificial lighting and create a stunning entranceway.
The lighting installed in the alcove of this bookcase is a great example of how to create an original feature that also creates a dazzling first impression.
When we first walk into a house, we not only want to be welcomed, but also to be impressed and get a sense of the owner's personal taste. To keep your entrance looking like a doctor's waiting room, choose furniture that has loads of character.
Unusual chairs like this one are playful with a lot of personality. Hang your favorite piece of art on the wall—better yet paint something yourself. Or if you have children, get them to create something for you. Keep it personal and welcome guests into a lively home.
This mistake is made mostly in hallways. In an area where space is limited, you need to choose furniture that is suited to the proportions. The narrow table in this colorful hallway is the perfect height, length and width. It's not too bulky that it will take up too much room, but it's weighty enough to have presence next the bright tones.
Having a table in the hallway is a great idea for those people who like to stash odds and ends around the house. Or referring back to Mistake Number 1—it's a perfect spot for extra lamps to light up the way.
Another common mistake is overloading walls with too many art pieces. If you do have a large collection of paintings, photographs, or mementos that you want to display, then try this alternative look from Interior Designer CRISTINA ZANNI.
If you lean your pieces up against the wall you can easily move them around, keeping the decor fresh and fun. Or another option: the standing wooden display rack is perfect for showing off photo albums.
How you use the space and which pieces of furniture you decide to decorate the space with, is always the most important thing to think about while decorating. It's especially true in smaller spaces.
Just like the side table we saw earlier, a bookcase is an ideal piece to have in hallways, passageways or lobbies. Be careful to keep them either short, narrow, or in a lighter color to not dominate the space. Try not to clutter these spaces with chunky furniture as movement needs to be free and easy.
For more tips on how to create stunning entrance ways, see these 15 impressive ones.
Because hallways, landings and entrance ways are only used fleetingly, and at intervals (you would never spend too long in this area of the house), you can use bright colors, and even colors that clash. If you aren't a fan of loud tones, try some here and you won't regret it.
Colors affect our moods and emotions, so use optimistic, cheerful colors like this hot pink and yellow combo shown off by NEUVONFRISCH. Arriving home to such energetic artwork would definitely brighten your day.