7 Simple Home Decoration Tips with a Big Results

Decorating the home is really enjoyable especially when you are willing to try out new ideas. Plenty of novel concepts are available to serve as templates on which you can base your own wacky innovation. For those with thirst for knowledge, an inventive novelty is always welcome, particularly when redoing your home spaces.
Many a times, there exists a dilemma in selecting decor styles, and the ample choices make it even harder to arrive at the best solution. It is then quite natural to be confused & try to go for many ideas simultaneously, resulting in a bigger jumble. This is where professional help comes to the rescue, helping you conveniently make the choices ideal for your spaces.
In this ideabook, we present you with some simple & painless tricks that are sure to make home decoration a smooth sailing for you. Read on…
They say first impressions last, but what we forget is that the first impression is the last impression. We can't underestimate the role of the entrance to our home in creating a lasting impact on the minds of our guests. If home decoration is your thing, then this is where you get started! In this image, the hallway is quite remarkable in its neat, uncluttered & bright look. The color scheme, elegant décor, optimal lighting and tasteful furniture hit the brief brilliantly. The requisite harmony between different elements has been achieved in a classy manner, making this entrance really appealing.
The pastel tones stun in versatility & soothing grace. Owing to their ease of combining with different textures without appearing monotonous, they are the perfect tool to create visually sound & modish spaces replete with a refreshing touch of vivid brightness. This Mediterranean kitchen has been beautifully done in pastel blue that offers a soothing contrast with the white base. The soft shade of blue shines equally well on the glossy tiles as on the matte chairs, conveying the striking dazzle of subtle pastel hues.
A room can be given a distinct personality by introducing fabrics. The rugs, carpets, curtains & upholstery can work wonders for home spaces in more ways than you can imagine. It is a smart idea to combine different fabrics like velvet, cotton & other synthetic ones to lend a chic personality to your room, as in this living room photo. Carpets & rugs give a snug feel of comfort to the rooms and are great options for keeping the spaces warm. If you have a theme around one color, select your fabrics based on their differing textures.
When it comes to home decoration, shelves are multifarious in their functionality. Apart from traditional practicality of storage, they can be very conveniently used to demarcate different areas within the same room. This modern bathroom is divided into bath and toilet areas by a stylish white partition that houses a number of shelves. These shelves have been utilized for the purpose of decoration by placing Bonsai planters, art pieces and vases. The shelves very elegantly separate the bathroom spaces and in the process, enhance the looks manifolds.
Lighting is an essential component of home decoration- a home without proper lighting is dark, dreary, soulless and incomplete. Selecting the lights as well as the locations to put them is very important in that it gives the spaces a new definition & ambiance.
The modern living room in this image boasts of chic lighting that enlivens the staircase area. The steps alternately look like carrying a candle, which gives a striking visual effect. The spherical meshes impart this entire space a new dimension altogether.
Every part of the home has different lighting needs that need to be heeded to, in order to choose the best fit.
Small spaces that serve as a porch, courtyard, garden or conservatory are a real luxury as you can make it your personal hangout or a private lounging space. Such a space is ideal for those moments of leisure when you want to just sit back & relax while sipping tea, or have a quiet time for contemplation. Those who have small spaces in their homes should make the most of it. The country style conservatory in this photo shows an elegant narrow space with a small setting for 2 people, and the creepers & potted plants adding a soothing feel of freshness.
Nothing works better for a really appealing home decoration than to keep it simple. An unassuming & wholesome style of decoration offers you plenty of scope for future modifications. This modern bedroom is quite humble yet full of coziness. The no-frills palette looks graceful and classic. Though dark, the shades of gray & brown are far from dull. Unfussy furnishings & unembellished décor make this modest bedroom stand out in homestyle desirability.
