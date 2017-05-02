The Perfect 1,300 ft² Home For A Family of 5

People often invest in property because of what a safe, secure and beneficial investment it is, with almost guaranteed returns. Buying a home is a big step, but can ensure that your money goes into a valuable asset throughout your ownership.
However, there are also a lot of other advantages too. It can be a wonderful investment for the entire family. If you plan smartly, the home that you own can stay in the family for years to come, housing your grandparents, your siblings, you and your partner and your children. Perhaps it may even house your children's children someday!
This is why today at homify, we want to show you this gorgeous 1,300 ft² home that is compact, yet comfortable, stylish and functional for parents in their 30's as well as their three kids. Designed by South Korean architect professionals, Home Style Toto, this home is a wonderful example of how a home can truly be an investment for the whole family.
Are you curious to see more?
In this image, we can see how the orange and white tones are complemented by wooden elements as well as black and gray finishes. This is a very modern home design!
The entrance to the home is very welcoming, with simple steps leading up to a stylish front door. A light above the front door ensures that this space is well-lit, no matter what time of the evening or night. This is a great tip, ensuring that guests feel welcome at all times of the day.
The designers have also added little pot plants of flowers up the stairs of the home, which introduce a natural touch of beauty to the area.
In this image, we can see just how trendy a family home can be. Just because it is going to fit a lot of people in it, doesn't meant that it can't be cool and cutting-edge.
We can see that the designers have gone for a multi-story home, providing plenty of space for each member of the family. The trick when it comes to a family home is to make sure that each member has their own room to relax and regroup without having to be on top of each other all the time. On the lower level of this home, there are the social spaces where the family come together. The upper levels, while remaining open-plan, offer the family members more private spaces.
The stylish shape of the house is timeless and while the white and orange color-scheme is quite retro, it can easily be transformed into a more classic look and feel with a more neutral color palette and a fresh coat of paint at a later stage.
In the previous image, we saw how the garden features a wooden platform, which can be used as a terrace or deck area. This gives the family a wonderful platform where they can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine on some comfortable furniture.
Yet in this image, we can see how the wooden platform opens up to reveal a little plunge pool. This is very stylish and yet very effective. The pool doesn't need to take up any leisure space if it isn't being used. It's also covered during winter, so it doesn't constantly have to be cleaned.
We can also see in this image how the glass sliding doors along the lower level of the home allow the living area to spill out onto this exterior space, expanding the home.
A family home with a good garden area is bound to be a good investment, creating a multi-functional space where the kids can play, where birthday parties can be hosted, where dinners can be shared under the stars and where sports activities can take place.
It also means that the home doesn't get too cramped or crowded. The family can spill out onto the garden area if need be.
If we head inside this home, we can see how bold colors have been added throughout the design to add a bit of charm and personality to the home.
There is also plenty of storage space! As we walk through one of the entrances, we can see how cupboards, shelves, drawers and hooks keep coats, shoes, scarves, handbags and hats neatly organized as the family and guests enter or leave the house. We all know that when it comes to the family home, leaving the home is often a chaotic experience with lost shoes, wrong scarves and misplaced gloves. By keeping this area of the home neatly arranged, this chaos can be avoided.
It also ensures that your home always looks neat and tidy as you enter it!
If we head further in the home, we come across a very stylish industrial chic design. The kitchen features modern floors, cabinets and counter tops, which are offset with the raw brick wall and copper lamps that protrude over the space. This is a very effective design, mixing contemporary with an industrial look and feel.
We can also see how the rooms spill into one another, thanks to the open plan design. This is always a great design for a family home as it makes the space seem that much bigger and more expansive. Separating rooms and spaces with walls just makes areas seem congested and cramped.
Good lighting is also a must when it comes to a good family home. You don't want to go to all the trouble of investing in a family home, only to end up with a dark and dingy interior design that isn't welcoming or warm.
For starters, make sure that your interiors receive plenty of natural light. Opt for large glass windows and doors as well as skylights if possible.
Secondly, make sure you have some soft and beautiful complementary lights throughout the home in the form of lamps, lanterns and even candles, so that you don't always have to have the ceiling lights on. This will create a wonderful ambiance!
As we've mentioned before, family home needs private spaces where family members can participate in their own hobbies and activities. These rooms will be different to the social spaces that we've explored so far.
In this image, we come across a sewing room and a home office. This is a great area where one of the family members can participate in their favorite activity without being disturbed. It could even be shared by more than one family member!
While there are different spaces for family members throughout the home, the open plan design remains, connecting the home.
In the staircase, we can see how an open area connects each floor to the next. This area is filled with natural light, which is enhanced by the light wooden stairs and white walls.
If you invest in a family home, you want it to have life, soul and charm. You want your children to want their own families to grow up in it one day.
This is why it's so important that you look after your home, maintain it and care for it.
Give the walls a fresh lick of paint every so often, keep the floors clean and the decor items organized. Fix any cracks or breaks as quickly as possible. Change the light bulbs as soon as they die out and give the entire home a spring clean every few months.
