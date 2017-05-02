The Perfect 1,300 ft² Home For A Family of 5

People often invest in property because of what a safe, secure and beneficial investment it is, with almost guaranteed returns. Buying a home is a big step, but can ensure that your money goes into a valuable asset throughout your ownership.

However, there are also a lot of other advantages too. It can be a wonderful investment for the entire family. If you plan smartly, the home that you own can stay in the family for years to come, housing your grandparents, your siblings, you and your partner and your children. Perhaps it may even house your children's children someday!

This is why today at homify, we want to show you this gorgeous 1,300 ft² home that is compact, yet comfortable, stylish and functional for parents in their 30's as well as their three kids. Designed by South Korean architect professionals, Home Style Toto, this home is a wonderful example of how a home can truly be an investment for the whole family.

Are you curious to see more?