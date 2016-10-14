7 Smart Ideas to Pimp your Home Up

Colors are vital to the interiors of any home. They can uplift spaces from gloomy to gorgeous. This is why the choice of palette adorning the walls and other elements is key to ensuring a snug allure. Also, if using a combination of colors, all the colors should be in harmony with one another, forming a pretty picture.

In the given image, the hallway is aesthetically done in a simple yet attractive manner. The gray & orange-ish brown tones of the walls complement the glossy white of the floor tiles & also bring out the brilliance of the illumination bordering the gray wall.