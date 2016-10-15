7 cottages to tempt any urbanite!

We think there is a divide between those that like modern, city homes and people who dream of living in the country, but we might have found some houses today that will bridge the gap perfectly! We can only imagine what the architects' briefs were for these stunning rural homes, but we like to think that there was an implied element of wanting to tempt urban dwellers to consider a move to the country, as the inviting façades of these 'cottages' are just too good to ignore. If you're a city person, prepare to have a change of heart, as these homes really are where it's at!
If you're a committed urbanite, you might think that country houses are boring, but not anymore, right? The large proportions, barn-style design and vibrant pop of color here must all be enough to tempt you away from the hustle and bustle. Plus, just look at how much land you get with this house! You really do seem to get more for your dollar, rurally!
You see? It's not all stone cottages with no heating and white picket fences, we really were being serious when we said these country homes would surprise and delight you! The modern materials, coupled with the inclusion of a funky terrace here have really brought country living into the 21st century.
Modern and understated, this is the ultimate in country cottage renaissance projects! Using a recognisable contemporary building template, in this case a boxy style, and combining it with rich, natural materials has blended the fast-paced, cutting edge modernity of the city with the laid back, natural vibe of the country perfectly. What a home!
A detached dream in the forest, this might be a little more traditional, but no less covetable! With space enough for generous gardens and with no neighbors, this cozy country cottage could be all the stress relief you ever need! Just imagine coming home to this every evening!
While we can't guarantee year-round snow to make your home look this picturesque, You can't deny that this timber home is perfect for getting away from it all! Nestled deep in to the surrounding trees, it enjoys an open plan interior and total privacy, as it's detached. We don't know if we could trust ourselves to ever leave the house again, if we lived here!
We know that a lot of people have negative connotations in their minds, when it comes to prefab houses, but we really don't know why! Fast to put up, often reasonably priced and customized, we think they offer the best of every world! In a rural location, they would work especially well, as they'd take just a few days to erect! This one, though just a concept, is amazing and really works with the location!
Wow! Is this a cottage with turrets or a castle finished in cottage styling? Either way, what a combination! As we've already said, a lot of rural locations are priced more reasonably than cities, so you might find that you can be a little grander with your design. As far as country retreats go, we sure wouldn't mind this one at the end of a hard week at work!
For more fantastic home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 7 Drool-Worthy Country Houses and Their Interior.