Nobody likes being told that they're wrong, so rather than waiting until you've made some mistakes and pointing them out, we thought we'd take a proactive stance! Interior designers are well equipped to know what's hot, what's not and all the basic rules that will see your home emerging like a beautiful butterfly from an outdated cocoon, but if you don't have access to any of these amazing professionals, then read on, as we think our tips are a great place to start. Put down the paintbrush and step away from your tatty bathroom and don't start any new decorating project until you've memorized these mistakes that you don't want to make!

Life hack: 6 decorating mistakes you really want to avoid!