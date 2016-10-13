A small starter home built in just 5 months!

First things first; you won't believe how beautiful this prefabricated starter home is, but when we tell you that it was finished in just 5 months, we know that will really pique your interest! That's right, from the start of the architect's design process through to build completion, this home was put together in a staggeringly short 5 months, so perhaps that will be enough to quell any snobbishness about prefabs!

We don't know why people aren't keen on these innovative homes, as they are frequently proven to be erected in record-breaking times, not to mention being significantly cheaper than standard construction methods, so we can only assume that the aesthetics are unpopular. If that is the case, prepare to fall in love with them, as this house is going to amaze you!