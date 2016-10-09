Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

44 pallet ideas that you can directly copy

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
Murales en habitaciones infantiles, CAMPU.NET CAMPU.NET Modern Kid's Room
Loading admin actions …

This is one of our favorite article type, lots of DIY ideas for your home. Not only that but with a such a versatile piece of wood, the pallet. Here we will give you 44 ideas for you home, indoors and outdoors. You have free license to go nuts on creativity. The list will vary with different styles, industrial, modern, from shabby chic to ultimately luxurious, YES, you've heard us, we used luxurious and pallets in the same sentence. But if this do it yourself is not for you, you can always consult the carpenter, an experts who can produce wonderful bespoke pieces of furniture. 

Shall we begin our list? 

1. Seating for a marvellous garden and terrace

Das Sofa Hermann, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
palettenmoebel.at

palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at

2. A nice coffee table with a simple finish and some legs

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios Garden Furniture
amiko espacios

amiko espacios
amiko espacios
amiko espacios

3. Eco-friendly living look: this can also be used indoors!

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios Garden Furniture
amiko espacios

amiko espacios
amiko espacios
amiko espacios

4. A pallet coffee table that can be used anywhere in the garden by adding four wheels

MULHACÉN mesa palets. 120x80cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

5. A pallet couch… why not!

ALMANZOR sofá palets. 120x80cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

6. Paint the pallet to match the room

Banken pallets, Meubelen van pallets Meubelen van pallets Garden Furniture
Meubelen van pallets

Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The perfect hardy approach to outdoor furniture

ATICOS EN SITGES by HOME DECO , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture White
Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

8. Who says pallet furniture can't be comfortable?

Banken pallets, Meubelen van pallets Meubelen van pallets Garden Furniture
Meubelen van pallets

Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets

9. Sophisticated and tropical

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. A sitting area in white

Palettenlounge "Lulatsch" (groß), Paletten-Style Paletten-Style Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Wood
Paletten-Style

Paletten-Style
Paletten-Style
Paletten-Style

11. Sturdy and unique with a dark stain

Salas Ecológicas , Biogibson Biogibson Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Wood
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

12. Warm and cosy pallet sofa

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk Pallet furniture uk Garden Furniture
Pallet furniture uk

Garden corner unit

Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk

13. Palettes that pass as fine furniture

Mesas, Equilibra Equilibra Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Equilibra

Equilibra
Equilibra
Equilibra

14. How about adding some colour to the garden?

Mesas, Equilibra Equilibra Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Equilibra

Equilibra
Equilibra
Equilibra

15. All you need to do is add some cut glass!

Meubels van pallets, Pallethandel Zoetermeer Pallethandel Zoetermeer Garden Furniture
Pallethandel Zoetermeer

Pallethandel Zoetermeer
Pallethandel Zoetermeer
Pallethandel Zoetermeer

16. Accent lighting for a dramatic approach

Bire Bar, BRENSO Architecture & Design BRENSO Architecture & Design Commercial spaces Gastronomy
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design

BRENSO Architecture & Design
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design
BRENSO Architecture & Design

18. Palette deck chairs in vibrant primary colours—phew!

Der Sitz Ferdl, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
palettenmoebel.at

palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at

19. You can also create decorative furniture

I nostri lavori, asdf asdf Garden Furniture
asdf

asdf
asdf
asdf

20. Cheap and easy—and perfect for a light meal

RUSELL mesa palets. 120x47cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

21. A bed and sofa in one!

Projeto Remobília - Sofá de Pallets, Camila Feriato Camila Feriato Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Multicolored
Camila Feriato

Camila Feriato
Camila Feriato
Camila Feriato

22. A pale pallet bed with a headboard

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

23. Simple pallet bed

homify Walls & flooringTiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

24. An original bed base

Charming Suite, BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion Bedroom
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion

BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion

25. Push the design even further

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

26. Or keep it small and simple

ARCE mesa cajas de fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdAccessories & decoration
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

27. Create the world's cheapest bedside table

Palettenmöbel - Nachtschrank "Natur", starg starg BedroomBedside tables
starg

starg
starg
starg

28. Shabby chic bedside table

Pallet Bedside Table, Piggledy Pallet Furniture Piggledy Pallet Furniture BedroomBedside tables Wood Wood effect
Piggledy Pallet Furniture

Pallet Bedside Table

Piggledy Pallet Furniture
Piggledy Pallet Furniture
Piggledy Pallet Furniture

29. Recycled dinner table

Esszimmertisch aus Industriepalette !, La maison La maison Dining roomTables
La maison

La maison
La maison
La maison

30. A boho reading nook

homify Dining roomChairs & benches
homify

homify
homify
homify

31. The perfect accompaniment for vintage lovers

sery, SE-RECYCLE eco design SE-RECYCLE eco design Living roomSofas & armchairs
SE-RECYCLE eco design

SE-RECYCLE eco design
SE-RECYCLE eco design
SE-RECYCLE eco design

32. A stylish solution with glass and white paint

TEIDE mesa palets. 80×68 cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

33. It doesn't have to look cheap…

MONTE DAS MOÇAS, Aljezur, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Living room
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

34. A multipurpose approach

EUCALIPTO revistero cajas fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdAccessories & decoration
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

35. An entire room filled with crates

homify Study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

36. Rotate the pallet to create a shelf

Regale, Palettano Palettano Living roomShelves
Palettano

Palettano
Palettano
Palettano

37. Who would have guessed it's cheap?!

VELETA estantería palets. 68cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

38. Wall-mounted storage

CEDRO estantería cajas de fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

39. A bright idea for gardeners

Chicken Bar Monchos, Paletto's Furnature Paletto's Furnature Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Paletto&#39;s Furnature

Paletto's Furnature
Paletto&#39;s Furnature
Paletto's Furnature

40. Perfect for a plant stand

MARBORÉ jardinera palets. 120x80cm, 3 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

41. Pallet steps

GABARRÓ jardinera palets. 120x47cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

42. Beautiful hanging garden

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Pop up Pallets

Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

43. Environmentally-friendly design

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Pop up Pallets

Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

44. We can't think of anything better than a pallet wall!

The JAM Terrace, Aida Lopez Paisajista Aida Lopez Paisajista Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Aida Lopez Paisajista

Aida Lopez Paisajista
Aida Lopez Paisajista
Aida Lopez Paisajista

If you like these creative approaches, check out Create Design Marvels in Small Spaces

From stale to stunning: an apartment make-over
Which one(s) would you chose to do? Let us know in the comment section! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks