See this Barn Transform into a Family Home

Living on a farm in the countryside may seem like a charming idea, well, maybe without the trouble of putting up with a dilapidated farmhouse, or the extensive costs of building a house to specification. Today we have such a example, and the ideabook will show a project of how one innovative couple made the farm life work for them.
If you join us here today, you will see how an old barn has been transformed into a beautiful loft home for a young couple. Using this existing structure on a prime location meant that these clients could get the lifestyle they wanted at the lowered cost of simple renovating the interior and parts of the facade. Let's go take a look!
This idyllic picture looks like it could have been taken anywhere in the countryside, being representative of a standard, old barn. Of course, we can see there is something different in the facade, but from this distance, it may as well look just like a barn still under construction, with half of the facade uncovered.
The Palouse Residence is, in fact, located in the countryside of Cheney, Washington. It received its name because it is so reminiscent of the traditional farmhouses found in the Palouse area, soaking the project in nostalgia and a sense of heritage.
Uptic Studios, based in Spokane, had been enlisted to transform this old barn into the stunning home we will now explore in more detail.
Now let's get closer to this renovated barn home. Much closer, that is, until we find ourselves inside the building itself. We've already seen from afar that a large chunk of the facade had been removed and replaced by glass. This had not only been done to allow for uninterrupted views of the countryside scenery, but also as a means of effectively bathing the entire interior in natural light.
We can see that the interior had been designed with a minimalist framework in mind, and this is not only very stylish and sophisticated, but also directs the eye and focus to the landscape and panoramic views, which had been the goal with this lifestyle from the start.
Let's go take a look at the kitchen. This is a space, we can see, which does not have direct access to the large windows which allow sunlight to fill the space. Therefore, the lighting scheme of the kitchen had been designed with great forethought and practicality in mind. We can see that the lighting fixtures are diffuse and comprise of both recessed and hanging ceiling lamps, as to ensure effective task and mood lighting in the space.
The exposed concrete floor brings in a modern touch, and provides a balanced contrast to the rusticity of the wood used in the ceiling and cabinets. The stainless steel appliances and features also feed into this modern look.
Coming to the end of our tour, we take one last look at the structure from the outside, and this time in the romantic light of dusk. The charm of the old barn is not lost, but the modernity of glass and the elegantly lighted interiors marry the two worlds perfectly.
The architects responsible for the project refer to the Palouse House as a loft home of sublime simplicity, and we definitely think this is an apt description.