See this Barn Transform into a Family Home

This idyllic picture looks like it could have been taken anywhere in the countryside, being representative of a standard, old barn. Of course, we can see there is something different in the facade, but from this distance, it may as well look just like a barn still under construction, with half of the facade uncovered.

The Palouse Residence is, in fact, located in the countryside of Cheney, Washington. It received its name because it is so reminiscent of the traditional farmhouses found in the Palouse area, soaking the project in nostalgia and a sense of heritage.

Uptic Studios, based in Spokane, had been enlisted to transform this old barn into the stunning home we will now explore in more detail.