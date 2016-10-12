A Modest Kitchen Makeover

A change is as good as a holiday, they say, and what better way to give your home a holiday (and subsequently ensure one for yourself) than by giving it a makeover? This was exactly the thinking of a couple from South Tulsa, who wanted to give their home a relaxed and modern update, renewing both the building and their own lives.

The goal of this home renovation was to update the house's style and to open up the interiors. Although this project included the renewal of the clients' entire home, we will be focusing solely on the kitchen here today, as there is more than enough to keep us busy in this single room.

We will see the transformation of a completely anachronistic and outdated kitchen into a space that could suit an apartment in one of the world's design capitals. Regardless of its good taste and high-quality design, however, there is also still a prevalent relaxed atmosphere. Let's go see how this had been achieved!