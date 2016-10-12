A Modest Kitchen Makeover

A change is as good as a holiday, they say, and what better way to give your home a holiday (and subsequently ensure one for yourself) than by giving it a makeover? This was exactly the thinking of a couple from South Tulsa, who wanted to give their home a relaxed and modern update, renewing both the building and their own lives.
The goal of this home renovation was to update the house's style and to open up the interiors. Although this project included the renewal of the clients' entire home, we will be focusing solely on the kitchen here today, as there is more than enough to keep us busy in this single room.
We will see the transformation of a completely anachronistic and outdated kitchen into a space that could suit an apartment in one of the world's design capitals. Regardless of its good taste and high-quality design, however, there is also still a prevalent relaxed atmosphere. Let's go see how this had been achieved!
Here we have our first look at what the South Tulsa home's kitchen looked liked before the intervention which is the subject of our investigation today. As we are sure you'll agree, the space definitely does not make an exceedingly positive first impression. The whole ensemble looks dark and enclosed, giving us an indication of the poor use of materials and colors in conjunction with the layout of this particular space. There could be no doubt that this room required an update.
The brown stone flooring also looks out of place, as if it is meant for rustic, country style home, but with none of the other elements tying in with it!
Now, doesn't this look much better?! The new arrangement is definitely a superior option to what we've seen before, and not by any small margin. The whole kitchen looks much lighter and more expansive than what it seemed like before.
Let's start with the flooring. The drab and unfitting brown stones had been removed, and in its place we can see modern wooden laminate. Not only is this a much more elegant option, but it brings warmth and a natural charm to the space. In addition, This material is very easy to clean and maintain, making it perfect for a kitchen where messes are inevitable.
We can also see that the color of the walls had been changed to a more subtle version that is more in keeping with the toned-down and relaxed atmosphere of the new kitchen.
Here again we have another vantage point on the outdated kitchen before the intervention took place. The cupboards and cabinets we can see here in the image, seem like they hail from the 1970's, but have not been maintained very well. Indeed, we cannot say that this had been a timeless design.
Fortunately, the clients were clever enough to enlist the assistance of The Design Shoppe, talented interior designers and decorators in Tulsa itself. As we had already seen in the previous image, this had been a good move, and let's see what else they achieved in this kitchen…
What a change! The old, drab brown cabinets had been replaced with a modern-look, white suite that is sure to withstand the test of time much better than its predecessor. The clean look of these vinyl cabinets are much more neutral, and will work well with an update of tiles and accessories, as and when required.
In addition to the brand new cabinets, the designers also added subway tile to the backsplash area, and these beauties come in a glossy and beautiful blue-gray color that sets the tone for a serene yet modern kitchen.
We certainly thought that this kitchen transformation was well worth noting, as it goes to show how the potential of a place can be unearthed without any structural changes. Hungry for more makeover success stories? Take a look at this stale-to-stunning project.