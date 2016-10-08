19 simple garden ideas with spectacular results

We gathered 19 ideas to help you improve your garden, for big spaces or small, it doesn't matter, as you will see, you can great ideas that will suit the type of space you have and hopefully inspire you to getting you hands dirty. Shall we check them out?
Here we find a garden that has been planned out to perfection. It brings out all the stops, lights, manicured trees and plants, concrete and a water feature.. What more can you want? Oh wait, there are another 18 ideas to follow.
The mixture of grass and concrete in your drive way is a great way for separating spaces. But in this case, the landscape architects used this little corner to embellish the house, now it inst just another boring stone garage.
Why not have a space created for you by a professional for embrace the summer time. For big houses that can afford the space and endure the weather, BBQ, stone oven and a kitchen.
To be outdoors with nature is great! Why not create an almost living room for your outside. A spot that you can use for having a glass of wine and looking at the stars, or reading during the day.
Water features if done well, are always a great add on to your home. Here we can see a modern style water feature that compliments the lighting design and the plants.
There are plenty of options for when you want to build that extra space outdoors, this house has managed to infuse both, a indoor kitchen that has direct access to the outside. Genious really!
Furniture that is comfortable is crucial. But ones that are weather proof are vital.
There is never enough plants to fill up a house, but if not decorated with a nice and suitable pot it can be a bit boring. There are plenty of options for pots and structures that can be built in your garden.
Lights can do so much for a room, but when you are outdoors, they have to be strategically planned not to spoil the moonlight mood.
Bamboos is one of the nicest example of planned manicured lawn. You can have wild ones that proliferate or ones that stand alone, meaning that you can pretty much plan for a wild garden or a stylish designed one.
The structure here explains itself, it is a self contained structure that is manicured to perfection. Absolutely no maintanance whatsoever. The white stones brings that pop of green from the plants. What a great idea!
It seems like the green wall idea is taking over both inside and the outside of a home this year. Here you will need an expert to help you build one, especially inside, not to cause moisture damage to your home.
Nature with nature, in the example we have a stone planter, which is a great way to infuse a natural look to your garden and not have a plant pot breaking that natural structure.
Super chic and stylish, stone cladding is a great addition to your garden or even for the inside of your home if you live in a hot climate. They are versatile and easy to clean and they look beautiful.
Another feature that can be added in and outdoors. Fire is a great talking piece and mesmerizing to stare into on a cold night.
Why not lounge around in this very luxurious cabanas.. Do we need to say more?
You can pretty much do anything creative in a small space, here we combined a lounging area that can fit at least four people, where the center piece is the fireplace. The trees and plants are placed by the wall creating that middle space for enjoyment.
Using different materials and in different colors, this garden represents a nice homely orchard where garden furniture can be added in warm weather to be fully enjoyed.
The entrance is the first thing your guests will see, why not make it a beautiful one?
