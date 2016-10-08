Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 simple garden ideas with spectacular results

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
homify Modern Terrace
Loading admin actions …

We gathered 19 ideas to help you improve your garden, for big spaces or small, it doesn't matter, as you will see, you can great ideas that will suit the type of space you have and hopefully inspire you to getting you hands dirty. Shall we check them out?

1. Modern Look

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here we find a garden that has been planned out to perfection. It brings out all the stops, lights, manicured trees and plants, concrete and a water feature.. What more can you want? Oh wait, there are another 18 ideas to follow. 

2.Grass

Jardin de la Luz, Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Modern Garden
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines

Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines

The mixture of grass and concrete in your drive way is a great way for separating spaces. But in this case, the landscape architects used this little corner to embellish the house, now it inst just another boring stone garage. 

3. Outdoor Kitchen

Casa CG, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern Garden Wood White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Why not have a space created for you by a professional for embrace the summer time. For big houses that can afford the space and endure the weather, BBQ, stone oven and a kitchen

4. A Garden Pit

Residência Cruz, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Modern Garden
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

To be outdoors with nature is great! Why not create an almost living room for your outside. A spot that you can use for having a glass of wine and looking at the stars, or reading during the day.

5. Water features

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Water features if done well, are always a great add on to your home. Here we can see a modern style water feature that compliments the lighting design and the plants.

6. Indoor meets outdoor

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern Garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

There are plenty of options for when you want to build that extra space outdoors, this house has managed to infuse both, a indoor kitchen that has direct access to the outside. Genious really!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Chill Area

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Furniture that is comfortable is crucial. But ones that are weather proof are vital. 

For more on garden furniture, check this ideabook: 10 Smart and Fashionable Garden Furniture Designs

8. Plant Pots

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

There is never enough plants to fill up a house, but if not decorated with a nice and suitable pot it can be a bit boring. There are plenty of options for pots and structures that can be built in your garden. 

9. Lighting

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Lights can do so much for a room, but when you are outdoors, they have to be strategically planned not to spoil the moonlight mood.

10. Bamboo Structure

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden Bamboo
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

Bamboos is one of the nicest example of planned manicured lawn. You can have wild ones that proliferate or ones that stand alone, meaning that you can pretty much plan for a wild garden or a stylish designed one. 

11. A Corner Garden

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

The structure here explains itself, it is a self contained structure that is manicured to perfection. Absolutely no maintanance whatsoever. The white stones brings that pop of green from the plants. What a great idea!

12. Green wall

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern Garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

It seems like the green wall idea is taking over both inside and the outside of a home this year. Here you will need an expert to help you build one, especially inside, not to cause moisture damage to your home.

13. Planters

Referenzen II, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Classic style garden Stone
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

Nature with nature, in the example we have a stone planter, which is a great way to infuse a natural look to your garden and not have a plant pot breaking that natural structure.

14. Stone Cladding

Residência Jardim Avelino, LAM Arquitetura | Interiores LAM Arquitetura | Interiores Modern Garden
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores

LAM Arquitetura | Interiores
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores

Super chic and stylish, stone cladding is a great addition to your garden or even for the inside of your home if you live in a hot climate. They are versatile and easy to clean and they look beautiful. 

15. Fire!

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern Garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

Another feature that can be added in and outdoors. Fire is a great talking piece and mesmerizing to stare into on a cold night.

16. Cabana

Casa Chelsea, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Why not lounge around in this very luxurious cabanas.. Do we need to say more?

17. For a Small Space

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

You can pretty much do anything creative in a small space, here we combined a lounging area that can fit at least four people, where the center piece is the fireplace. The trees and plants are placed by the wall creating that middle space for enjoyment. 

18. Manicured

Apartamento na Foz do Douro, GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura Classic style garden
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

Using different materials and in different colors, this garden represents a nice homely orchard where garden furniture can be added in warm weather to be fully enjoyed.

19. The Entrance to the Garden

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
FGO Arquitectura

FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura

The entrance is the first thing your guests will see, why not make it a beautiful one?

For more garden ideas, check this ideabook: 27 Ideas for your Small Backyard to get Cozy

Tips for the creation of a home studio
Our favorite was the stone cladding. What did you think? Tell us in the comment section. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks