Give your Home a Nouveau Makeover

These days interior design is all about a hearty mix of modern & traditional, so as to impart a contemporary elegance to the living spaces. Architects & home design professionals are increasingly going for styles that lend a modern touch of finesse to the rooms.

Art Nouveau, a form of decorative art, design and architecture predominant in the late 19th & early 20th centuries in Western Europe and the United States, is a sophisticated art form embodying intricate linear designs & flowing curves based on natural forms. Nouveau, French for new, was an apt name for this art movement that sought to revive sound workmanship, elevate the status of craft, and develop authentically modern design.

Let us look at some lovely examples where Nouveau styles have given the spaces a traditional yet refreshingly modish novelty, not only through design but also palette.