Give your Home a Nouveau Makeover

These days interior design is all about a hearty mix of modern & traditional, so as to impart a contemporary elegance to the living spaces. Architects & home design professionals are increasingly going for styles that lend a modern touch of finesse to the rooms.
Art Nouveau, a form of decorative art, design and architecture predominant in the late 19th & early 20th centuries in Western Europe and the United States, is a sophisticated art form embodying intricate linear designs & flowing curves based on natural forms. Nouveau, French for new, was an apt name for this art movement that sought to revive sound workmanship, elevate the status of craft, and develop authentically modern design.
Let us look at some lovely examples where Nouveau styles have given the spaces a traditional yet refreshingly modish novelty, not only through design but also palette.
Though adorning a commercial space here, these pieces of décor exhibit classic Nouveau style in elements that could conveniently grace home spaces in functional sophistication. The cozy cushions, the striking lamps in varied sizes and the lovely longish sideboard with an ornately patterned glass panel would add a lot of elegance to a living room or a private lounge. Note the signature fluid curves in form & design for these elements.
These charmingly chic cushions are soaked in the delicate appeal of the contemporary accents that are so typically Nouveau. Amazing accessories to deck up a sofa, couch or divan, these cushions are perfect accompaniments to a neutral palette of furnishings.
Giving a whole new meaning to repose signified by the bedroom, this decor idea has vintage wrapped in refined modernity with the dark gray wall, skylights, snow oak wood flooring, and brown accents that make this comfy commodious bedroom a perfect example of Nouveau style design.
The oak wood essence lifts the dining-cum-kitchen space bathed in soft tones of white and gray. With industrial lamps and ceiling beams providing the classic touch, the set up is imparted a current feel by the modular kitchen. The hearty suggestion of new while preserving the soul of antiquity in a tasteful manner is what the Nouveau in this image talks about.
Bronze oak hues of the floor, eye catching linear patterns on the chairs and the jazzy chandelier ring in the Nouveau element into this hallway basking in the tranquil charm of pure white. Airy and restrained in decor, this space has a unique balance of hint of the bygone with a rejuvenating current flavor. Modern contemplation indeed!
Opulent touch of black and white in this absolutely marvelous living room lends it a singular contemporary touch. Dark paneled floor, black oakwood drawers of the pop up wall cabinet, unique décor items, patterned cushions on the white sofa, metal base small table & furry rug along with the soft contrasting easy chair adorn this roomy area. Hard to miss are the sassy black lamps flanking the painting behind the unblemished white couches. Old world oakwood essence presented with trendy pizzazz defines the Nouveau flavor of this elegant setting.
This radiant & lavish living room with the antique oak wood charm is bedecked with modish furnishings & décor in striking colors, the brightly colored cushions, metallic blue sofas & sleek vases. Adding to it are the snazzy lamps, metallic center table with wire decor pieces and transparent doors offering a green vista. Well lighted & luxurious, this room sings the Nouveau tones with elan.
Now we know that Nouveau does not emphasize merely a particular design pattern but also a refreshing touch of modernity, locking in oodles of aesthetic poise & stylish elegance.