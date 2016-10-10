An amazing home: with a garden, BBQ and play area!

Those of us who have a family know the importance of having a recreational area where the children can enjoy their time as well as a space where we can spend time with our family and friends.

A recreation area is a main space in a home, intended precisely for comfort and functionality. These areas are often found in the garden or the yard. A recreation area can be a big draw card when it comes to buying a home.

Today, we are going to visit Argentina where architecture professionals Arrillaga & Parola have created a beautiful residential home. They were in charge of expanding it, creating an open recreational area and integrating it with the natural landscape. With a prime location, the recreation area was designed in an open space that stretches across the yard.

Curious to unravel all of the angles and the charms of Casa El Paso? Then have a look below as we explore the ins and outs of this beautiful home including its new leisure area that is large, simple and functional.