An amazing home: with a garden, BBQ and play area!

Those of us who have a family know the importance of having a recreational area where the children can enjoy their time as well as a space where we can spend time with our family and friends.
A recreation area is a main space in a home, intended precisely for comfort and functionality. These areas are often found in the garden or the yard. A recreation area can be a big draw card when it comes to buying a home.
Today, we are going to visit Argentina where architecture professionals Arrillaga & Parola have created a beautiful residential home. They were in charge of expanding it, creating an open recreational area and integrating it with the natural landscape. With a prime location, the recreation area was designed in an open space that stretches across the yard.
Curious to unravel all of the angles and the charms of Casa El Paso? Then have a look below as we explore the ins and outs of this beautiful home including its new leisure area that is large, simple and functional.
The main attraction of the renovation project, as we've mentioned before, is the new recreation area, which increased the floor area of the home and added comfort and functionality to the space.
The recreation area is connected directly to the living room and the kitchen and consists of a large terrace with ceramic tiled floors and a roof with a wooden ceiling. This space houses a grill and a large seating area, which can be used for parties. This living space extends out onto a gorgeous garden, where the children can play.
Due to the prime location, the recreational area was created as a large terrace, fully open to the surrounding natural landscape.
Not only is this a more affordable solution, but it provides a better interaction with the surrounding environment and panoramic views of the gorgeous garden. It also provides this space with better natural light and ventilation.
The location of a home is a major factor in the valuation of a property as well as the quality of life for residents. Due to the shortage of green areas in cities, many families seek tranquility and the pleasure of a connection with nature when it comes to a residential area.
These types of home also offer a greater sense of security as well as peace. This is exactly what this home offers here, with its privileged location that is surrounded by greenery.
The recreation area can also be used as an extra dining area. It is a space that can be used every day.
The renovation and expansion project of the home prioritized the refurbishment and modernization of the facade, which received a new coat of paint, among other additional touches. This integrates the new recreation area into the existing main building.
The additional landscape design highlights the beautiful home and the expanded building.
The living room of the home is characterized by wide rooms and open spaces, which allow an abundance of natural light to flow into the interior. Generous windows also allow visual contact with the surrounding natural landscape.
The room decor is highlighted by rustic furniture, including the dressing table and the coffee table made of wood. The white walls and wooden floors bring a beautiful warm ambiance to the home, creating an environment that is homely and warm.
