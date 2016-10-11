10 cookers that will change your kitchen

You have probably heard the old fashioned saying home is where the hearth is. We are giving that sentence a modern spin and claiming that home is where the kitchen hob is. And if you don't believe us, then this collection of 10 incredible kitchens will quickly convince you. In every one, the stove top or oven is the focal point of the design, and rightly so, as it is the point where the chef spends most of their time in front of. Family and friends also gather around the stove top, since it is the source of all good smells and that cozy warmth everyone loves.

So whether you are wanting to redesign your kitchen, or are building entirely from scratch, take a look at these ideas and be inspired to make your own stove top the star of the (cooking) show.