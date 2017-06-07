5 Terraces: Before and After

Your terrace is your very own personal space where you can enjoy the open and fresh air with plenty of privacy. Whether it is choosing a spot to perform your yoga exercises before you start your day, or just sitting here and enjoying a warm cup of tea after a long day, this space is definitely a treasure of the house.

However, in many houses, terraces are largely ignored spaces where things are just dumped and stored. Other times, terraces are just blank spaces left empty or unattended, with dirt and moss taking over.

Today, as part of our before and after tour, we want to focus on terraces and some amazing design work that have resulted in turning ugly spaces into places of pride.

So here are five stories of terrace transformations that will leave you inspired!